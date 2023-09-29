Angela Tilby: Emptied-out belief leads to empty pews

I have always hoped that encouraging people to tag along to church, whether through beautiful music or good pastoral care, would gradually bring them to the full-fat faith that I actually believe in; but it rarely does.

At my end of the C of E, everyone remains very polite, tolerant, and a bit disconnected. It is just slightly embarrassing to speak directly about God. But those who join growing churches take on an interventionist God, a Jesus who works miracles today, a Spirit who delivers revelation. Same-sex marriage and the exposure of covert misogyny do not appear to be priorities. While I often listen to well-meaning sermons about our duty to the poor and the marginalised, those who actually are poor and marginalised may be finding a more congenial spiritual home at the Elim church round the corner.

At least half of me thinks that the supernaturalists are right, and that, if we are serious about our faith, we need to question the secular habits of thought that took over our theology in the 1960s, and get to grips with the metaphysical aspects of Christian faith.

This means a readiness to recognise that this world and this life are not all that there is. This temporal world is full of unseen presences and powers, both good and evil, and the conflict between them runs through the human heart.

If our emptying churches are the result of an emptied-out belief, it would be wise to return to the sources. In scripture, the angels are represented as a divine hierarchy charged by God to warn, instruct, and encourage us in the only thing that really matters: the age-old cosmic struggle between good and evil. The feast of St Michael and All Angels, celebrated today, reminds us that there is more going on in this strange universe of ours than the mindless interplay of atoms and molecules.

