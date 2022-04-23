American Churches are Killing Christianity

Walsh asks us to imagine that a "heathen horde" comes to America from a foreign land, looking to vanquish Christians and Christianity, so they look for a church where they can slaughter some Christians. A man directs them to one but the heathen are confused because the church looks more like a post office or a medical clinic. They go inside and find what looks like a "rehab center for wealthy drug abusers." The heathens enter and find people in casual clothing sipping coffee:

They had pictured an America filled with pious, modest, prayerful believers, but instead they find silly, shallow, oversexed nihilistic zombies who live vicariously through their phones which they have stocked with photographs of their own faces... They hear a band performing a pop song. Nobody is demonstrating anything approaching reverence. There is no sign that anything sacred is happening here, or that anyone believes it is.

He also singes casual, ill-conceived non-judgmentalism that has seen the Christian faith debased and desacralized:

In the old days, Christians wanted their churches to be beautiful. Now we go out of our way to make sure our churches are not beautiful, lest the beauty give anyone the uncomfortable impression that God is present... the blandness and ugliness of the physical building will often be met and exceeded by what is actually happening in it: People milling about in flip-flops and shorts, chatting loudly in the lobby and in the pews. A jeans-clad church band playing music too hokey to be secular but too secular to be sacred... Never a moment of solemn silence. Never a moment of contemplation.

Church of Cowards laments the casual approach to Christ and decries the "Jesus is my buddy" mentality among many Christians, not to mention the "health and wealth gospel" of some megachurches. He also has a few choice words for woke pastors and a justified blistering of many insipid, predictable, emotionally-manipulative faith-based movies and TV series. Portraying Jesus as someone who never had a harsh or judgmental word for anyone is not only inaccurate, but sacrilegious. Jesus spoke more about sin and hell than about love and never called His disciples, "you guys." While there is something to be said for more modern approaches to drawing younger people to the Faith, much of the time relevance becomes irreverence.

A church without judgment is a pathologically enabling church. When Jesus said, "Judge not lest you be judged," he was not saying never to judge anyone. He was saying that when you judge others, do so intelligently, rationally and do not do what you accuse others of doing. We are to judge each other; how else do we know who to avoid and who to embrace? Jesus judged everyone; his flaming diatribe against the Pharisees is a good example. The entire biblical story is about a God who judges, not a God who tells his followers not to sweat it but to eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow you'll get rich because some shyster Gaia-worshipper says you deserve it. The "health and wealth" gospel is a... mercenary faith where the believer believes only so far as it benefits his temporal life... [the pastor] says nothing about sin, redemption, repentance, holiness or obedience.

What kind of weird, anemic religion is this? It is certainly not Christianity.