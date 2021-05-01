ALL SAINTS CONGREGATION RETURNS TO FORT WORTH PARISH

the remaining Crestline congregation continued to align with the episcopal Church and entered a lawsuit for title to the property. earlier this month, with all appeals exhausted and a court order to relinquish possession, that congregation moved to a school chapel, making way for Fr. pigeon's congregation to start fresh.

An open house has been announced for Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday services will be held at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.

Four other church properties have been returned to the Diocese as a result of the lawsuit's conclusion: St. Christopher's and St. Luke's in Fort Worth, St. Elizabeth's in river oaks, and St. Stephen's in Wichita Falls. the Wichita Falls church will reopen May 2; the others will follow later in May.

"As these churches re-open for regular worship," commented Bishop Reed, "the doors will be open to all. Contrary to statements repeated over these years, not one single worshipper is being asked or told not to return."

END