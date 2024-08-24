ALCUIN OF YORK (735 - 804)

With the emergence of the current European Union the Christian values and ideals fostered by Alcuin, and maintained by eminent thinkers of his persuasion, have been rudely discarded by the architects of the current EU constitution and its ambitions for the success of this massive economic community spanning the continent, striving at its center to realize the cunningly contrived ultimate goal of a federated super state able to rival even the USA on the world stage.

Commencing simply as a free trade arrangement, which Britain joined trustingly, the unelected maneuverers of the organization moved stealthily towards a much grander concept. One of the selected draftees of the proposed constitution, the former President of France, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, produced a document that excluded all reference to the Christian character and heritage of Europe so important to the continent's history, identity and achievements, and a basis for recalling European countries back to the consciousness of the Lord of all nations and his kind providence that created the finest aspects of Europe's creativeness and inventiveness.

Mons Giscard's notorious effort was rejected, but there is little trace of the divine influence in the EU as it now exists and functions. That which, to some extent, ennobled the development of Europe, the "common grace inspiration" of the Creator himself, was cast aside to be replaced by the unassisted accomplishment and amazing effort of human genius and skill. The founding figures of the grand concept for an impressive and highly influential Europe may receive enthusiastic applause but the Lord God is not extolled as the initiator and sustainer of every good and worthy example of government, commerce, and cultural endeavor.

The EU is ambitious and arrogant, undermining the nation state, each in its uniqueness and sovereign advancement under divine providence, thus maintaining the fascinating variety between races and nations and their individual contribution to the collected patterns of human experience, ways of expression, perception of meaningful human life, and all things in general. The EU is a dubious earthly construct, emerging from the avaricious "desire for empire" designed for the glorification of human desires and devices, and vainglorious attainment detached from humble reliance on the Ruler of all things in creation visible and invisible. Somewhere in the scheme of things lies the hallucination of effectual human control devoid of the wisdom of God.

As the people of God in our time the character and labor of Alcuin is too be admired with gratitude and the recognition that the serious omission of the hand of God from the shaping of Europe needs to be amended in the minds of European leadership. Efficient and beneficial unity in any sense cannot be sustained without the blessing of God. Pigmy politicians can only fail where there is no calling upon God.

Alcuin is much appreciated in our time, particularly in the Anglican Communion, for his guidelines and compositions in regard to liturgy, but for Anglicans of Reformational persuasion it is encouraging to know what is now seemingly forgotten, that Alcuin was the clear and bold advocate of pure Augustinianism in his era, as the following excerpts from his commentary on Revelation will divulge. He stood in the tradition of English predestinationism as did Bede and was largely educated by a pupil of the venerable monk of Jarrow. Alcuin is indeed a father of contemporary Reformed Anglicans whose delight is to cite over and over the gospel strains of sovereign grace. He fills the soul with the divine triumph of grace at the core of the wayward human being.

Excerpt One: The new name he is taking about is "Christian," which was previously unheard of, concerning which the Lord says through Isaiah to the Church, Thou shalt be called by a new name, which the mouth of the Lord hath spoken. [Variant of Is 62:2] Yet, since many who have been overcome by the Devil are called by this name, how is it that he promises to give it to only to those who overcome, if not because the gift we must understand here is the one by which by which we know those who are predestined to life in the heavenly city have been chosen? Here it is suitably said after that, which no man knowing but he that receiveth it, as if he were saying, "No one defends the dignity of the Christian name by their life and manners but the one who has gained it through divine predestination to eternal life." For knowing the name of Christ is about keeping the commandments, while receiving it is traced back to the grace of divine predestination. Page 42 Chapter 2:17

Excerpt Two: I come quickly: hold fast which thou hast. The Lord says he will come quickly, so that no one should give up in the struggle. For everything that passes happens quickly. What he tells him to hold fast is the conduct of heavenly life, and he gives the reason adding, that no other man take thy crown. In this phrase we see that certain and determined number of the elect is embraced, and we contemplate with absolutely amazing thought the fact that no one can be added to or subtracted from it. Page 56 Chapter 3 :11.

The real Alcuin is to be recaptured to our minds for our profound conviction that our national church [Pre and post Reformation] has always borne strong testimony to the truth of sovereign and distinguishing grace and that "Cranmerism", for want of a better definition, stands true in a noble lineage and tradition that must always be upheld if faithfulness to Holy Writ is to be a mark of authentic Anglican confession.

