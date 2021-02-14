jQuery Slider

ACNA SELECTS THE VERY REV. MARK ENGEL AS BISHOP-ELECT OF ADGL

Press Release
February 14, 2021

The Standing Committee of the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes is pleased to announce the selection of The Very Rev. Mark Engel as our new Diocesan Bishop-elect. After a year-long process of prayer and discernment, the Lord has led us to a new bishop.

The ADGL held a Special Meeting of the Synod on Saturday, November 14, 2020, for the purpose of selecting a new bishop. There were two candidates in the final selection process: The Very Rev. Mark Engel and The Rev. Lamar Reece. There was a majority obtained in both houses (Clergy and Laity) for The Very Rev. Mark Engel.

Fr. Engel has pastored a number of churches during over 40 years of vocational ministry including 10 years in Taiwan as a missionary. When asked for comment, Fr. Engel said, "I am humbled by this charge that has been entrusted to me by the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes. Terri and I earnestly desire the prayers of God's people that we may serve Jesus Christ and His Church faithfully and well."

The Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes is made up of 48 churches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky as well as congregations in New York, Virginia and Canada.

We wish Fr. Engel and his wife Terri God's speed and blessing as they move forward in this new season of ministry to which he has called them.

