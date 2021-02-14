Fr. Engel has pastored a number of churches during over 40 years of vocational ministry including 10 years in Taiwan as a missionary. When asked for comment, Fr. Engel said, "I am humbled by this charge that has been entrusted to me by the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes. Terri and I earnestly desire the prayers of God's people that we may serve Jesus Christ and His Church faithfully and well."

The Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes is made up of 48 churches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky as well as congregations in New York, Virginia and Canada.

We wish Fr. Engel and his wife Terri God's speed and blessing as they move forward in this new season of ministry to which he has called them.