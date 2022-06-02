ACNA Misconduct: Jay Greener Former C4SO Canon Resigns

https://alivingtext.com/2022/06/02/acna-misconduct-jay-greener-resigns/

June 2, 2022

Jay Greener was the rector of Redeemer North Shore and C4SO Dean of the Midwest. He was the first communications director for the AMiA. A new letter from Bishop Todd Hunter says in part:

Last December, our Ombudsman, Canon Kimberley Pfeiler, received allegations of "actions not appropriate for clergy" involving the Rev. Canon Jay Greener, Rector at Church of the Redeemer.

I determined that an independent investigation was required, and the Diocese then engaged Wade Mullen of Pellucid Consulting.