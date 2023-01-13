ACNA LEADERWORKS OBTAINS $1,000,000 TO ASSIST ANGLICAN CONGREGATIONS

Roseberry said that since its founding, the mission of LeaderWorks has been to support clergy, congregations, and the Province in their ministry efforts. "To that end, we have produced a series of videos for the new Book of Common Prayer, developed stewardship curriculum for the Province, worked with Rectors and bishops to revision and accomplish their mission. We have published helpful books on generosity, stewardship, leadership, and the unique polity of our Anglican heritage." Roseberry is the author of eight books on the Bible and the Christian faith which are available through Amazon or the LeaderWorks website. In addition, his primer on leadership, polity, and practices for Anglican leaders, _The Rector and the Vestry_, is a widely read handbook for Anglicans and used for training new Vestries in hundreds of congregations in North America.

In the next year, LeaderWorks invested in Anglican Revitalization Ministries (ARM), a program sponsored by the American Anglican Council (AAC). ARM provides leadership development and coaching to churches seeking to rediscover their vision and develop new plans for ministry. The LeaderWorks Trust will grant $50,000 to the AAC for this work in 2023, with the possibility of renewing the grant in the future.

"This investment will help empower the important ministry of the AAC to reach more churches and help leaders do the important work of ministry and bring renewal to Anglican congregations across the province," Roseberry said.

Roseberry has ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ at the highly successful Christ Church in Plano since 1985, a mega evangelical Anglican parish where he taught and preached for over 30 years with a focus on being an encouraging mentor, a friend to leaders, an effective visionary thinker and planner, and pastor to the people of God.

He has extensive experience in congregational leadership, church planting, staff development, and strategic planning. And has led churches of various sizes through major transitions into new facilities or to move from declining populations to growing ones.

"I am a passionate, articulate, and creative leader with a genuine concern for people. I developed a staff of 40+ to fulfill the mission of a local congregation, taken on large national start-up assignments for my diocese and national office, directed capital and stewardship campaigns for over 30 years, and have raised well over $100 million dollars for programs, ministries, buildings and mission of the church."

Roseberry says with decades of effective presentation and teaching experience in large groups, his goal is always to take a difficult and complex subject matter and make it memorable, applicable, and clear for others so that they are able to apply what they learn immediately.

