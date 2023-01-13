- Home
ACNA LEADERWORKS OBTAINS $1,000,000 TO ASSIST ANGLICAN CONGREGATIONS
Canon David Roseberry establishes Leaderworks Trust to support clergy, congregations and the Anglican Church in North America in their ministry efforts
By David W. Virtue DD
www.virtueonline.org
January 13, 2023
LeaderWorks, a ministry founded by the Rev. Canon David Roseberry, a former Episcopal priest, now established in the Anglican Church in North America, has received a pledge of $1,000,000 to assist Anglican congregations in the ACNA.
"God has called forth an "angel investor" who wants to help congregations grow and expand for mission. With this large pledge, we established The LeaderWorks Trust to provide "Kickstarter" funding for churches. We are helping them to raise money for their large capital projects such as building new facilities, buying land, paying off debt, or establishing new ministries," he said.
"In the first year of this program, we have partnered with over a dozen Anglican churches to raise the funds they need. Together, these churches have the potential to raise close to $10,000,000 through their own capital campaigns."
Roseberry said that since its founding, the mission of LeaderWorks has been to support clergy, congregations, and the Province in their ministry efforts. "To that end, we have produced a series of videos for the new Book of Common Prayer, developed stewardship curriculum for the Province, worked with Rectors and bishops to revision and accomplish their mission. We have published helpful books on generosity, stewardship, leadership, and the unique polity of our Anglican heritage." Roseberry is the author of eight books on the Bible and the Christian faith which are available through Amazon or the LeaderWorks website. In addition, his primer on leadership, polity, and practices for Anglican leaders, _The Rector and the Vestry_, is a widely read handbook for Anglicans and used for training new Vestries in hundreds of congregations in North America.
In the next year, LeaderWorks invested in Anglican Revitalization Ministries (ARM), a program sponsored by the American Anglican Council (AAC). ARM provides leadership development and coaching to churches seeking to rediscover their vision and develop new plans for ministry. The LeaderWorks Trust will grant $50,000 to the AAC for this work in 2023, with the possibility of renewing the grant in the future.
"This investment will help empower the important ministry of the AAC to reach more churches and help leaders do the important work of ministry and bring renewal to Anglican congregations across the province," Roseberry said.
You can learn more about LeaderWorks Trust here: https://www.leaderworks.org/trust
You can more about LeaderWorks outreach ministry here: https://www.leaderworks.org/consulting
Books by Canon Roseberry can be obtained here:
THE PSALM ON THE CROSS
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735846112?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_32V43P45CHKP1BB8EWDB
THE RECTOR THE VESTRY:
https://www.amazon.com/Rector-Vestry-Essential-Companion-Anglican-ebook/dp/B086VPJNS4?ref_=ast_sto_dp
THE FIRST 24:
https://www.amazon.com/First-24-Man-Mission-Day-ebook/dp/B0BL3Q8ZW1?ref_=ast_sto_dp
THE GIVING LIFE:
https://www.amazon.com/Giving-Life-More-Blessed-Receive-ebook/dp/B0B9HSTSFM?ref_=ast_sto_dp
THE ORDINARY WAYS OF GOD:
https://www.amazon.com/Ordinary-Ways-God-Inside-Book-ebook/dp/B096BQKSP3?ref_=ast_sto_dp
Roseberry has ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ at the highly successful Christ Church in Plano since 1985, a mega evangelical Anglican parish where he taught and preached for over 30 years with a focus on being an encouraging mentor, a friend to leaders, an effective visionary thinker and planner, and pastor to the people of God.
He has extensive experience in congregational leadership, church planting, staff development, and strategic planning. And has led churches of various sizes through major transitions into new facilities or to move from declining populations to growing ones.
"I am a passionate, articulate, and creative leader with a genuine concern for people. I developed a staff of 40+ to fulfill the mission of a local congregation, taken on large national start-up assignments for my diocese and national office, directed capital and stewardship campaigns for over 30 years, and have raised well over $100 million dollars for programs, ministries, buildings and mission of the church."
Roseberry says with decades of effective presentation and teaching experience in large groups, his goal is always to take a difficult and complex subject matter and make it memorable, applicable, and clear for others so that they are able to apply what they learn immediately.
END