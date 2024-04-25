- Home
ACNA ENTERS INTO FULL COMMUNION WITH PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
ACNA NEWS
April 25, 2024
On April 24th, 2024, the Anglican Church in North America came into full communion with the Philippine Independent Catholic Church (PICC).
A delegation from the Anglican Church in North America consisting of Archbishop Foley Beach, Bishop Ray Sutton, Dean of Ecumenical Affairs, Bishop Mark Engel, Canon Wes Jagoe, and Deacon Mark Hottel signed an agreement, called a "Concordat," with the Philippine Independent Catholic Church (PICC) at the Cathedral of the Holy Child Jesus, Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
One of the terms of the Concordat establishes a "joint council" to advance mutual responsibility and participation in furthering the mission of God's kingdom. The PICC's 3 million members were once in Communion with the Episcopal Church and invited by Canterbury to Lambeth but those relationships had dissolved. As Bishop Ray Sutton explained, "This was the fruition of the new ecumenism with the PICC that was interrupted by the pandemic, and even a larger interruption that the PICC had with the Episcopal Church's departure from historic Christianity. Our Concordat restored the Gospel relationship with the PICC and the Anglican Church."
The Concordat had been previously approved by The ACNA Provincial Council but was never officially signed because of Covid and travel restrictions. Archbishop Beach said, "This is an historic moment in Christendom. Our partnership restores their relationship with Anglicanism and creates shared Gospel ministry for both of our Churches."
The full Concordat agreement can be downloaded here. https://anglicanchurch.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/APPENDIX-G-CONCORDAT-WITH-PHILIPPINE-INDEPENDENT-CATHOLIC-CHURCH.pdf