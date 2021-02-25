ACNA Diocese of San Joaquin says "Dear Gay Anglican" Letter does not support College of Bishops Statement

It is a broadside against the province, the authority of our bishops, and our polity as Anglicans, says bishop

By Bishop Eric Menees

February 25, 2021

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Over the past few days things have been jumping on the blogosphere in reaction to a blog post by someone in the ACNA entitled "Dear Gay Anglicans." While this open letter claims to support the College of Bishop's Pastoral Letter on Sexuality and Identity, it does not. Rather, this letter which has now been taken down from the website is a broadside against the province, the authority of our bishops, and our polity as Anglicans.

That being said it is clear that there is great pain among brother and sister Christians who struggle with same-sex attraction and seek to maintain an orthodox moral ethic. We as Christians and specifically Anglicans in the Diocese of San Joaquin can always do a better job of reaching out and walking alongside to support and disciple these brothers and sisters in their walk with Christ.