- Home
- News
- Special Reports
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
ACNA Diocese of San Joaquin says "Dear Gay Anglican" Letter does not support College of Bishops Statement
It is a broadside against the province, the authority of our bishops, and our polity as Anglicans, says bishop
By Bishop Eric Menees
February 25, 2021
Dear Brothers and Sisters,
Over the past few days things have been jumping on the blogosphere in reaction to a blog post by someone in the ACNA entitled "Dear Gay Anglicans." While this open letter claims to support the College of Bishop's Pastoral Letter on Sexuality and Identity, it does not. Rather, this letter which has now been taken down from the website is a broadside against the province, the authority of our bishops, and our polity as Anglicans.
That being said it is clear that there is great pain among brother and sister Christians who struggle with same-sex attraction and seek to maintain an orthodox moral ethic. We as Christians and specifically Anglicans in the Diocese of San Joaquin can always do a better job of reaching out and walking alongside to support and disciple these brothers and sisters in their walk with Christ.
I will be asking all of our clergy to prayerfully read the College of Bishop's Pastoral Letter and to discuss it at your clericus meetings. Below are links to:
The College of Bishops' Pastoral Letter -- https://anglicanchurch.net/sexuality-and-identity-a-pastoral-statement-from-the-college-of-bishops/
The open letter entitled Dear Gay Anglicans - https://virtueonline.org/acna-college-bishops-pastoral-statement-sexual-identity-comes-under-challenge
The AAC's article entitled Do The Bishops Of The ACNA Have Teaching Authority When They Speak Or Not? -https://americananglican.org/featured/do-the-bishops-of-the-acna-have-teaching-authority-when-they-speak-or-not/
END