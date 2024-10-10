ACNA - CANADIANS CULTIVATING YOUNG MISSIONARIES

Oct 10, 2024

The following story was posted on Facebook by the Anglican Network in Canada. The story shares how the Diocese is cultivating a missional culture with their young people.

One of our priorities as a diocese is to be gospel-sharing congregations on mission in the world. One of the ways we've sought to cultivate this missional culture is by offering an annual youth scholarship to assist young people in their call to be on mission. You may remember that two years ago Emma from Saint Timothy's Anglican Bible Church in Montreal was our first recipient. Her efforts to be on mission with the gospel have continued since the trip we as a diocese were able to support, and she has just returned home from another mission work in Uganda and in the Middle East.

Here is a short update from Emma:

"For the first six months of this year I had the great privilege of attending a counselling course called "Foundations of Counselling Ministry" with YWAM in Perth, Australia. For the first three months of the course we learned about childhood development, addictions, mental health, grief and even how to lead counselling sessions. For the second half we left Australia to embark on a mission journey, and put the vital skills we had learned to practice in war torn nations. First, we flew to Uganda and remained there for six weeks. We spent the majority of our mission at a border crossing region between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda, where we met many individuals in desperate need of comfort and healing. We led a Trauma Healing Seminar, private counselling sessions, house visits, taught in churches, and spent a week ministering in a South Sudanese refugee camp.