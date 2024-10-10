- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
ACNA - CANADIANS CULTIVATING YOUNG MISSIONARIES
Oct 10, 2024
The following story was posted on Facebook by the Anglican Network in Canada. The story shares how the Diocese is cultivating a missional culture with their young people.
One of our priorities as a diocese is to be gospel-sharing congregations on mission in the world. One of the ways we've sought to cultivate this missional culture is by offering an annual youth scholarship to assist young people in their call to be on mission. You may remember that two years ago Emma from Saint Timothy's Anglican Bible Church in Montreal was our first recipient. Her efforts to be on mission with the gospel have continued since the trip we as a diocese were able to support, and she has just returned home from another mission work in Uganda and in the Middle East.
Here is a short update from Emma:
"For the first six months of this year I had the great privilege of attending a counselling course called "Foundations of Counselling Ministry" with YWAM in Perth, Australia. For the first three months of the course we learned about childhood development, addictions, mental health, grief and even how to lead counselling sessions. For the second half we left Australia to embark on a mission journey, and put the vital skills we had learned to practice in war torn nations. First, we flew to Uganda and remained there for six weeks. We spent the majority of our mission at a border crossing region between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda, where we met many individuals in desperate need of comfort and healing. We led a Trauma Healing Seminar, private counselling sessions, house visits, taught in churches, and spent a week ministering in a South Sudanese refugee camp.
Over 100 people gave their lives to Jesus, we saw physical healings, and broken hearts restored by the Lord.
After six weeks spent in Uganda we travelled to the Middle East where we once again had the opportunity to minister to the brokenhearted. We spent much of our time working with Syrian refugees by visiting homes, hosting private counselling sessions and partaking in English classes. In addition we worked hand in hand with local workers by serving them in whatever ways we could.
Through these vastly different experiences we saw the Lord working in His way and in His timing. We saw the very name of Jesus bring hope into very hopeless situations.
Following our 11 week outreach we returned to Australia to graduate from our course. A week later I was on an airplane heading home, forever marked by the things I saw and the people I met."
Will you join us in praying for Emma and all those within our diocese embracing our calling to be on mission with the good news of Jesus Christ.
You can learn more about our diocesan On Mission priority here: https://www.anglicannetwork.ca/on-mission