ACNA Bishop takes leave over allegations of misconduct

Because of this leave of absence, Atkinson will not be serving as an acting assistant bishop in that diocese.

Archbishop Foley Beach had earlier appointed Bishop John Miller to serve the diocese as Acting Bishop following an announcement by Upper Midwest Diocesan Bishop Stewart Ruch III that he was taking a leave of absence after admitting he made a “regrettable error” in failing to inform the diocese about allegations of abuse at Christ Our Light Anglican Church in Big Rock, Illinois. This is the second time that Bishop Miller has assisted a diocese in this capacity, having served the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes two years ago.

In June 2020, the ACNA College of Bishops was forced to depose Bishop Ron Jackson of the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes following revelations that he used pornography over many years. He also pled guilty to the charges of sexual immorality.

In October of 2020, Pittsburgh Bishop James Hobby resigned over his handling of complaints of sexual misconduct by a clergy member toward other adults. He himself was not charged. Hobby failed to act with “urgency, transparency, and timeliness when an accusation of sexual misconduct by a member of the clergy was brought to his attention.”

