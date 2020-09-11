ACNA AND EPISCOPAL MISSIONARY CHURCH ENTER INTO FORMAL CONCORDAT

The Episcopal Missionary Church has been in a Concordat with The Charismatic Episcopal Church (CEC) since 1994, and also for several years, with a number of other churches which have their roots in the Anglican Tradition.

"What makes this particular signing so special is that it involves hundreds of churches all over the world through the fact that Archbishop Foley Beach is the chairman of the Global Anglican Futures (GAFCON) of which the Millsaps family signed onto in 2008 in Jerusalem. At its beginning, some thought it would just be a one-time conference like the Lausanne Switzerland meeting in 1974. However, both the vigor and the needs of many churches in Africa were in focus and caught the attention of many. New life was brought to colleges and universities in Uganda and other countries."

THE ACNA-EMC 2019 CONCORDAT

Feast of St. Andrew, 2019

This concordat is an agreement between the Episcopal Missionary Church (EMC) and the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA). Our mutual interest is the immediate full communion and the eventual full coalescence of the two bodies even as the ACNA has a vision and is pledged to that goal among all the existing ecclesiastical bodies which currently make up the ACNA. Fundamental to this concordat are the following:

1) Both the EMC and the ACNA recognize our ministry witness is stronger and

more effective united in Faith than independent of each other;

2) Both the EMC and the ACNA adhere to the tenets of the orthodox, Christian

Faith established by the Holy Scripture of the Old and New Testaments and

delivered once for all to the saints;

3) That Baptism and the Supper of the Lord are Sacraments ordained by Christ

Himself in the Gospel, and are to be ministered with unfailing use of His words of

institution and of the elements ordained by Him;

4) That the historic Episcopate as an inherent part of the apostolic faith and practice, and therefore is integral to the fullness and unity of the Body of Christ;

5) That we adhere to the three catholic Creeds: the Apostles, the Nicene, and the

Athanasian;

6) That we affirm the teaching of the first four historical Councils and the

Christological clarifications of the fifth, sixth and seventh Councils, in so far as

they are agreeable to the Holy Scriptures;

7) That the Book of Common Prayer as set forth by the Church of England in 1662,

together with the Ordinal attached to the same, are the standard for Anglican

doctrine and discipline, and, with the Books which preceded it, as the standard for

the Anglican tradition of worship;

8) That the Thirty-Nine Articles of Religion of 1562, taken in their literal and

grammatical sense, as expressing the Anglican response to certain doctrinal issues

controverted at that time, and as expressing the fundamental principles of

authentic Anglican belief;

9) That we sincerely respect each other's' positions which are important to each

specific body but, as agreed, are not primary to the orthodox, Christian Faith,

including but not limited to the ordination of women.

______________________________ ____________________________

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach

Primate, ACNA

The Most Rev. William Millsaps

Presiding Bishop, EMC