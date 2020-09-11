- Home
ACNA AND EPISCOPAL MISSIONARY CHURCH ENTER INTO FORMAL CONCORDAT
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
September 11, 2020
On September 14, 2020, at Christ Church, Monteagle, GA, a formal copy of a Concordat between The Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) and The Episcopal Missionary Church (EMC) will be signed by ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach and EMC Presiding Bishop William Millsaps.
The Concordat has been in place since 2019 and the two jurisdictions are partners in ministry. The signing will take place on Holy Cross Day, which is also the name of the cathedral situated in Loganville, Georgia.
The Concordat has been in force for almost a year, but had to be approved by various committees meeting in several States, Millsaps told VOL. Each church body has its own College of Bishops and Constitution and Canons. The word 'Concordat' is rooted in the word 'concord.' Basically, it means "working together in harmony."
The Episcopal Missionary Church has been in a Concordat with The Charismatic Episcopal Church (CEC) since 1994, and also for several years, with a number of other churches which have their roots in the Anglican Tradition.
"What makes this particular signing so special is that it involves hundreds of churches all over the world through the fact that Archbishop Foley Beach is the chairman of the Global Anglican Futures (GAFCON) of which the Millsaps family signed onto in 2008 in Jerusalem. At its beginning, some thought it would just be a one-time conference like the Lausanne Switzerland meeting in 1974. However, both the vigor and the needs of many churches in Africa were in focus and caught the attention of many. New life was brought to colleges and universities in Uganda and other countries."
THE ACNA-EMC 2019 CONCORDAT
Feast of St. Andrew, 2019
This concordat is an agreement between the Episcopal Missionary Church (EMC) and the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA). Our mutual interest is the immediate full communion and the eventual full coalescence of the two bodies even as the ACNA has a vision and is pledged to that goal among all the existing ecclesiastical bodies which currently make up the ACNA. Fundamental to this concordat are the following:
1) Both the EMC and the ACNA recognize our ministry witness is stronger and
more effective united in Faith than independent of each other;
2) Both the EMC and the ACNA adhere to the tenets of the orthodox, Christian
Faith established by the Holy Scripture of the Old and New Testaments and
delivered once for all to the saints;
3) That Baptism and the Supper of the Lord are Sacraments ordained by Christ
Himself in the Gospel, and are to be ministered with unfailing use of His words of
institution and of the elements ordained by Him;
4) That the historic Episcopate as an inherent part of the apostolic faith and practice, and therefore is integral to the fullness and unity of the Body of Christ;
5) That we adhere to the three catholic Creeds: the Apostles, the Nicene, and the
Athanasian;
6) That we affirm the teaching of the first four historical Councils and the
Christological clarifications of the fifth, sixth and seventh Councils, in so far as
they are agreeable to the Holy Scriptures;
7) That the Book of Common Prayer as set forth by the Church of England in 1662,
together with the Ordinal attached to the same, are the standard for Anglican
doctrine and discipline, and, with the Books which preceded it, as the standard for
the Anglican tradition of worship;
8) That the Thirty-Nine Articles of Religion of 1562, taken in their literal and
grammatical sense, as expressing the Anglican response to certain doctrinal issues
controverted at that time, and as expressing the fundamental principles of
authentic Anglican belief;
9) That we sincerely respect each other's' positions which are important to each
specific body but, as agreed, are not primary to the orthodox, Christian Faith,
including but not limited to the ordination of women.
______________________________ ____________________________
The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach
Primate, ACNA
The Most Rev. William Millsaps
Presiding Bishop, EMC
