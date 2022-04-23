Your time is up, Justin! Welby told Britons want 'woke' Bishops out of Parliament -- POLL

It also comes amid growing disquiet that Bishops are no longer interested in faith but are instead pushing a woke agenda.

Currently there are 26 Bishops in the House of Lords known as Lords Spiritual reflecting the fact that the Queen is head of the Church of England.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, and England's second most senior cleric after Welby, had supported the attack on the Rwanda policy.

Meanwhile, Express.co.uk recently revealed how the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally has been accused of blocking the ordination of GB News presenter Calvin Robinson to the priesthood because he is a conservative.

The black trainee priest Mr Robinson's curacy was blocked after he objected to claims that the Church is institutionally racist made by white bishops and defended the late covid hero Captain Sir Tom Moore from another priest claiming he was at the centre of "a white cult".

The polling showed that more than 60 percent of all age groups apart from over-65s want the Bishops of Parliament.

The number dropped to 45 percent for over-65s.

And three-quarters of people with degrees or higher level of education want the Bishops gone.

Boris Johnson recently criticised Archbishop Welby for his attack on the Rwanda policy and noted that he had not been able to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.

Conservative MPs have also weighed in.

One Tory MP said: "They're not about God, they are just the new religion of woke."

'Who on earth does he think he is?'

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: "A very large number of people are rightly upset at AOC Welby's latest foray into politics. But he's entitled to his opinion, and I am entitled to mine. At least I have an elected mandate and I certainly disagree with his assertion of what is 'un-Godly'. Only God knows that, and he should not assume to know what God knows in my humble opinion.

"Some might think that the abuse and cover up of clergy abusing children is un-Godly. Explaining the very strong reduction in church attendance might be a better focus for him.

"Time for reform of the House of Lords."

North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said: "It's very clear that the Archbishop of Canterbury was out of step with most of his flock with his ill-judged comments on the government's plan for immigration.

"It's important that our religious leaders provide spiritual guidance but we can't forget that guidance is often clouded by their own perceptions and prejudices. Religion is always open to interpretation, that is one of its strengths and allows it to move with the times, but because it is we shouldn't give too much credence to any one religious leader.

"It's not surprising that people question the right of bishops to sit in the House of Lords. We want spiritual leadership, not political activism."

But a spokesman for the Church of England said: "The Bishops in the House of Lords -- or Lords Spiritual - make a unique and non-party political contribution rooted in the Church's role as a Christian presence in all communities of England.

"Their presence in Parliament not only reflects our constitutional arrangement -- an Established church with Her Majesty the Queen as its 'Supreme Governor' -- but also provides a unique day-to-day ethical and faith perspective on the business of the day.

"They are not whipped or take a party line and do not vote as a bloc but play a full and constructive role in the House of Lords role of scrutinising and helping to improve legislation.

"They have been active in recent years on areas as diverse as curbing gambling-related harms; women in prison; preserving free speech and helping refugees.

"The Lords Spiritual are also the only members of the Lords whose numbers are limited; who have a set retirement age and who, by virtue of their own dioceses, effectively represent a specific area of the country."

