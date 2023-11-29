- Home
Wife of Anglican Bishop in Tanzania Commits Suicide
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
November 29, 2023
The Anglican Church community in Tanzania is shocked over the death of the wife of the Bishop of Biharamulo who reportedly committed suicide.
The police said in a statement that Manica Vithalis wife of the Most Rev. Yusuph Vithalis the Bishop of Biharamula diocese died in an apparent suicide.
Her body was reportedly found on November 8 near the Burigi Chato National Park. Police said that first reports stated that she had been abducted and murdered, but the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, the Most Rev. Maimbo Mndolwa urged calm while her death was being investigated.
According to police, the deceased's body was first seen by passerbys at the side of the road in the village of Kasenga in the Chato district with a rope tied around her neck.
The Archbishop Maimbo Mndolwa consoled the family of the deceased and the Anglican community in Tanzania at large over the death of the Bishop's wife. He called on the faithful and ministers of the Anglican Church in Tanzania to be calm during this period and to continue to pray for the family of Bishop Vithalis and the Diocese of Biharamulo so that God comforts them.
Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Safia Jongo, said the police were treating the death as a suicide. He said in a media interview that Bishop Yusuph Vithalis had reported that his wife had been unwell and recently had undergone two operations for stomach cancer. The police believe she had been suffering from depression following her unsuccessful surgeries and had taken her own life.
Paul Mukota, a lay leader in Biharamulo diocese said; "It is unfortunate that we have lost the wife of our Bishop. May almighty accord her a peaceful rest."
END