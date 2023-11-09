WELBY HAS LOST OUR FAITH OVER GAY DEBATE -- IT'S TIME HE STOOD DOWN

By Jaynne Ozanne

The Times

Nov. 9, 2023

In July 2022, Justin Welby stated that he would continue as Archbishop of Canterbury until retirement age in 2026 "if my health is good and people are happy that I'm still there". I reflected at the time: how would he know if people were happy, and who did he mean?

The past few months have shown there are now many unhappy with his leadership. Indeed, there are calls for him to go, specifically over his handling of the interminable debates regarding gay Christians such as me and whether our love can be treated as "holy" or "hellish".

For nearly a decade, Welby has pursued a "unity at all costs" strategy -- with that cost squarely borne by the LGBT community, caught in the crossfire of a fiercely divided church. It seems he believes that if we could just sit down and talk we would accept each other, even if we don't agree.