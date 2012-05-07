- Home
WALES: Money to burn in Bangor Diocese?
The Very Revd Kathy Jones to be ex-Dean of Bangor -- Photo
The Bangor Aye
May 7, 2012
The Bangor Aye reports that the Very Revd Kathy Jones is to leave her role as Dean of Bangor to take up a new role of Family Support Leader to Katharine House Hospice in Stafford.
Readers may recall that the dean was unhappy with the accommodation the deanery house provided her with, despite the former dean spending £89,000 on refurbishments. More to her taste was the £465,000 four-bedroom detached house purchased for her.
Likewise, the Canon Precentor of Bangor Cathedral, the Rev Canon David Fisher, was provided with new accommodation because the town centre was 'too noisy'.
In July 2018 it was announced that Canon Fisher was leaving the Church in Wales following his appointment as Priest-in-Charge (Rector Designate) of All Saints, Carshalton, by the Bishop of Southwark.
The total bill for the two new homes which, it is claimed, could be up to £1m, is well above the average house price in the area, which is around £160,000.
This may seem like small beer to the Bishop of Bangor, the Rt Rev Andy John, who is the 'lead bishop of evangelism' in the Church in Wales and now the most senior bishop in the Church in Wales following the retirement of Archbishop John Davies.
The Evangelism Committee of which bishop John is a member oversees the spending of a £10m fund set up to 'breathe new life' into its churches.
Last gasps are more in evidence.
