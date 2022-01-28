WALES: 'Impotent' archbishop needs an assistant!

Bishop John's choice of "one of the first women to become a priest in the Church in Wales", Mary Stallard, will go down well with the women's movement led by the discredited former archdeacon, Peggy Jackson with their distorted view of equality while others will view it as further evidence that the Church in Wales couldn't care less for those who believe that the ordination of women is not something to be decided by individual Churches wishing to do their own thing.

A leading supporter of women bishops, in 2008 when the Church in Wales rejected a Bill which would have allowed women to be ordained as bishops, Canon Mary Stallard said, "I think people respond very differently to men expressing unhappiness at doubts and upsets than women. Men have much greater access to playing on people's heartstrings and I think we saw a really good example of that today."

Canon Jeremy Winston, the then vicar of Abergavenny, said that bishops had failed to give concrete assurance to those opposed to female bishops that they would be provided for.

He was correct of course. The Church in Wales used every trick in the book to admit women to the episcopacy with dire consequences as evidenced by the many comments on this blog.

The bench abdicated responsibility for the legislation giving feminists free rein. A meaningless code of practice was introduced followed by archdeacon Peggy Jackson's infamous attempt to deny ordination to anyone who, on grounds conscience, was unable to accept the ordination of women.

The vote followed the rejection of proposals which could have resulted in the appointment of a male bishop to minister sacramentally and pastorally to those who could not accept the unilateral ordination of women by the Church in Wales.

Speaking of his disappointment at the time archbishop Barry Morgan said, "Had we been willing as bishops to compromise and have an assistant bishop in the constitution to look after those who in conscience were opposed to the ordination of women, the Bill would have sailed through. But I think we would have compromised our principles. I think it would have been disastrous for the Church in Wales.

Ignoring the fact that other Churches had made such provision the reverse has proved to be true with attendance falling away towards unsustainable levels.

The Archbishop strongly argued against setting a precedent for appointing different bishops to cater for people with different opinions. He said, "When you are made a diocesan bishop you become the bishop of the whole diocese and everyone in it. Some will disagree with you on theological grounds. No matter. You have to be big enough as a diocesan to care and love for all those with whom you may be in profound disagreement. Anglican ecclesiology is about unity in diversity. It's not a club of those who hold the same views on a particular subject."

The care and love Barry Morgan referred to has been lavished on LGBTQ+ people while faithful Anglicans who follow the path of the wider Church have been dumped with no pastoral care or sacramental provision whatsoever.

The Church in Wales has indeed been turned into a club for the like-minded, something the new archbishop will have plenty of time to reflect on while his assistant runs his diocese.