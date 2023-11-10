UK: GAFCON Primates Council issue Statement

Conscious of the forthcoming meeting of the General Synod of the Church of England, the

Primates reaffirmed their commitment to the Jerusalem Statement of 2008, which

describes Gafcon as 'a spiritual movement to preserve and promote the truth and power of

the gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ as we Anglicans have received it.' The Jerusalem

Statement rejects the proposition that authentic Anglicans are only those recognised by the

Archbishop of Canterbury. On the contrary, the criteria of Anglican identity are outlined in

the fourteen points of the Jerusalem Declaration which continue to define authentic

Anglicanism, despite the abandonment of many of these features by those who purport to

be Anglicans.

We have witnessed over the past twenty-five years the slow, but relentless,

moral decay in parts of the Anglican Communion where the world's values have been

endorsed and embraced, replacing the clear teaching of God's word written.

We continue to affirm that we are not leaving the Anglican Communion. We are delighted to

work with the Global South (GSFA) in the task of resetting the Communion, which was

foreshadowed in the 2008 Jerusalem Statement, and explicitly declared in the Kigali

Commitment of 2023. Given the failure of the so-called Instruments of Communion, we

shall not be attending the 2024 Primates Meeting in Rome, convened by the Archbishop of

Canterbury, and encourage all orthodox Primates to join us in this stand against those who

support a revisionist agenda.

Furthermore, we encourage Gafcon Provinces to consider withdrawing all links with any

English diocese whose bishop supports the proposals, currently before the General Synod,

to sanction the blessing of same-sex couples. We also extend the right hand of fellowship

to and support all bishops, clergy and laity who oppose these revisionist doctrines and

courageously uphold the teaching of Christ on the sanctity of marriage as God has ordained

it (Matthew 19:4-6). We especially commend those English bishops who have distanced

themselves from the egregious recommendations of the House of Bishops.

We likewise commend the ministry and witness of the Anglican Network in Europe as the

appropriate and necessary provision of Gafcon for those who cannot in good conscience

remain in a Church which flagrantly abandons the teaching of Scripture.

We rejoiced in hearing reports of gospel growth in various extra-provincial dioceses

authenticated by the Gafcon Primates. Both the Anglican Mission in England and the

Anglican Convocation in Europe, which comprise the Anglican Network in Europe, have been

blessed with a growth in number of congregations and members. Likewise, the Church of

Confessing Anglicans in Aotearoa New Zealand and the recently formed Diocese of the

Southern Cross in Australia have also seen gospel growth as Christ is faithfully proclaimed.

We welcomed Presiding Bishop Glenn Lyons to take his seat on the Primates Council,

having endorsed the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of Southern Africa (REACH-SA)

as an authentic Anglican Province, after a 150-year history of successive Archbishops of

Canterbury, who refused to endorse, let alone acknowledge, what Archbishop Cranmer

would have clearly seen as an authentic Anglican Church (Article XIX, On the Church).

As our movement grows, we agreed to refocus our attention on strengthening the nine

Networks established in 2018. These networks covered a range of Christian ministries, for

the health of the Church.

• Prayer - providing resources for the Church

• Women's Ministry -- promoting their ministry in family church and society

• Youth and Children Ministry - our mission to the current generation

• Church Planting - promoting a global strategy for evangelisation and re-

evangelisation

• Theological Education - enabling access to sound theological education

• Global Mission Partnerships - promoting cross-cultural mission

• Lawyers' Taskforce - sharing resources for Chancellors.

• Sustainable Development - global partnerships for transformative development

• Suffering Church - bearing the burden of those who suffer for their faith

We have reactivated the Bishops Training Institute (BTI) under the guidance of Bishop

Henry Orombi. While the BTI has been in abeyance since the onset of COVID-19, we pledged

to work with the GSFA in the education and formation of those elected as bishops in the

church of God.

We received the resignation of the Most Reverend Ben Kwashi, former Bishop of Jos, as the

General Secretary, a position he has held for five and a half years. We acknowledged the

extraordinary gifts of this servant of Christ, his global promotion of Gafcon and his passion

for evangelism and equipping the saints. Archbishop Kwashi will continue to be involved in

various programs of the Gafcon Movement. We appointed the Very Reverend Paul Donison,

Rector and Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Plano, Texas, as the next General Secretary

and pray that God will bless him as he takes up this significant and strategic role in the

Gafcon Movement.

Faithfulness to Christ is costly. We grieved over a report from the Province of Myanmar,

whose church and people face significant challenges. We also received news from the Most

Rev. Ezekiel Kondo, Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of Sudan, that on All Saints' Day,

one of his churches in Omdurman had been destroyed by warring factions in the area. We

commended both of our episcopal brothers and their provinces to the gracious care of our

Sovereign God. We also prayed for those suffering in South Sudan, in Gaza and Israel and in

Ukraine.

Without the gospel, we are lost. Without the fellowship of like-minded Anglicans, we are

impoverished. Without prayer, we are powerless. We therefore commend the following

Gafcon Prayer to all members of our Gafcon family for regular petition before our gracious

God.

GAFCON COLLECT

Eternal God and gracious Father, whose blessed Son Jesus Christ died for our

redemption; commissioned His disciples to preach the good news;

and sent the indwelling Holy Spirit in every generation to embrace and proclaim

salvation in Christ alone:

Arise and defend your Church, the pillar and bulwark of the truth.

Shine the light of your Holy Word upon hearts darkened by error and strengthen the

work of Gafcon so that the Anglican Communion throughout the world proclaims

Christ faithfully to the nations, that captives may be set free, the straying rescued,

and the confused restored.

Bind your children together in truth, love, unity and courage, that we, with all your

saints, may inherit your eternal kingdom, through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,

Amen.

The Gafcon Primates Council

The Most Reverend Laurent Mbanda - Rwanda

The Most Reverend Miguel Uchoa - Brazil

The Most Reverend Foley Beach - North America

The Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba - Church of All Nigeria

The Most Reverend Stepehen Kaziimba - Uganda

Presiding Bishop Glenn Lyons -- The Provence of REACH Southern Africa

The Most Reverend Tito Zavala -- Chile

The Most Reverend Stephen Than Myint Oo - Myanmar

The Most Reverend Ezekiel Kondo - Sudan

The Most Reverend Samy Shehata -- Alexandria

The Most Reverend James Wong -- Indian Ocean

The Rt Reverend Malcolm Richards - representing the Archbishop of Sydney