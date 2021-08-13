UGANDA'S PRESIDENT DONATES TRACTORS TO ANGLICAN CHURCH

Five of the 37 tractors have already been handed over at a ceremony officiated by the Anglican Church of Uganda Primate Stephen Kaziimba and the minister of agriculture Frank Tumwebaze held at the Church of Uganda provincial headquarters at Namirembe in Kampala.

While handing over the tractors on behalf of the government the minister of agriculture Frank Mwebaze said, "The tractors will support the joint Anglican Church and government agenda of boosting food security and agricultural mechanization."

The 37 tractors were pledged by the country's president when he met Church leaders last year to support the Church's agriculture modernization programme following a written appeal for support from the Church leadership.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba thanked the president for fulfilling his pledge saying that the tractors will go a long way in improving the lives of Christians who practice agriculture in the country.

He said, "Since I took over, I have been engaging Church leadership on modernization of agriculture, but without tractors nothing much could be done. Now that we have got the tractors a lot will be done.''

The provincial treasurer, Balaam Muheebwa said that the Anglican Church in Uganda has a lot of land on which agriculture can be practiced. He said ''The Church has over 80 square miles of land across the country in the 37 dioceses. "With these tractors we can produce a lot of food."

END