UGANDA'S ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP CHALLENGES GOVERNMENT

The archbishop's call comes at a time when suspected machete wielding men have embarked on attacking and killing people in the Kampala metropolitan areas.

Dr Kaziimba said, "Although the situation in the country is challenging, criminality shouldn't be used as an excuse. Those involved in killing and hurting innocent Ugandans should stop and also repent."

He urged Ugandans to continue trusting God no matter how hard the situation they go through noting that God is at His most powerful and will rectify the mess at an appropriate time.

This year's Easter season will be celebrated under the theme'' Hope beyond Affliction."

He also expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the country. "The government should intervene and relieve Ugandans who cannot afford to buy things like soap, sugar, cooking oil whose prices have doubled over the past one month," he said.

Meanwhile he urged Christian married couples to use this festive season to solve their differences through dialogue in order to reduce cases of domestic violence.

During a plenary session, the Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among also tasked the finance minister to present before the House short term measures that the government has put in place to address the issue of skyrocketing prices of essential items.

