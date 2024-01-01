Ugandan Archbishop Warns Christians Warns Against False Teachings

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African Correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

January 1, 2024

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged Christians in Africa not to pay attention to false teachings.

He made the remarks while commemorating six years since the death of the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Livingston Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo.

His grace Nkoyooyo led the province of the Church of Uganda, from 1995-2004.