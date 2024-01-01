- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Ugandan Archbishop Warns Christians Warns Against False Teachings
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
January 1, 2024
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged Christians in Africa not to pay attention to false teachings.
He made the remarks while commemorating six years since the death of the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Livingston Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo.
His grace Nkoyooyo led the province of the Church of Uganda, from 1995-2004.
Dr. Kaziimba appealed to Christians to use their God given talents while still alive to create a strong legacy like the late Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo.
Meanwhile the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Moses Bbanja, praised the late Archbishop for his efforts in the construction of the Uganda Museum at Namugongo.
He also lauded president Museveni for the efforts made in renovation of Uganda Martyrs Shrine at Namugongo.
Today in Africa there are many false prophets and pastors leading churches involved in false religious related teachings meant to extort money from their followers. The most prominent is the health and wealth prosperity teachings that have emanated from the U.S.
END