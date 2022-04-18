UGANDA SET TO ORDAIN FIRST FEMALE ANGLICAN BISHOP - CORRECTION

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

April 18, 2022

CORRECTION TO THIS STORY.

FROM ACNA ARCHBISHOP FOLEY BEACH AND GAFCON CHAIRMAN

According to the Uganda Archbishop (Stephen Kaziimba), he said they are sticking with the moratorium until there is a consensus among Gafcon. He said he was taken out of context. He was speaking on the role of women in the resurrection story and brought up that women are now prominent leaders in the country -- prime minister, speaker of parliament, the vice-president. The dean of the Provost/Dean of All Saints Cathedral in Kampala is a woman. He concluded by saying that there may even be a woman bishop (one day). He did not say they had decided to move forward with a woman bishop or had elected one. That is all for open discussion for the future. His intent was to demonstrate the importance of women's ministry in the Gospel story of the resurrection and even today.

Uganda is ready to ordain female bishops, a move that could usher in the most substantial change to the highest order of ministry in the Anglican Church of Uganda.

The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, reiterated the call during the Easter Sunday Service at All Saints' Cathedral, Kampala as he reflected on the role of women in the Church.

According to Uganda radio network (URN) Kaziimba recollected that women were the first people to see the risen Lord, which makes them the very first evangelists in biblical history. He adds that women have put all their efforts right from the family ministry to several other roles, despite the obstacles that threatened their elevation.