UGANDA: Man burns Anglican Church to the ground

''The suspect handed himself in with two sharp knives. He confessed that he used petrol to burn the church,'' said Oweyigire.

Among the items destroyed by the fire were chairs, curtains, bibles, alter wine, record books and carpets.

''We are still wondering how he did it alone without being noticed. We have yet to establish the total value of the items destroyed by the fire.

He said that according to initial investigations, the suspect accessed the Church by climbing through one of the windows. He piled the items in the church in a heap before setting fire.

'Oweyesigire said that on interrogating Ngobi that he destroyed the church after losing hope and trust in church preaching.

''He told us that he burnt down the church out of anger because all along it had been preaching prosperity, but he has always remained poor.'' said Oweyesigire.

He said they are carrying out investigations to establish if he did it with other people. He said they will also subject him to a mental examination.

Ruth Namalwa, an Anglican who lives near the church said, ''It is unfortunate that such a young man can burn down the house of God. He should be sternly punished.''

IN OTHER NEWS The Anglican Church in Uganda is using technology to perform its evangelistic ministry in the absence of congregants.

Mass and prayers are being broadcasted on radios, television and social media.

The new Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has instructed that technology should be used by the clergy to teach Christians.

Kaziimba said, "We have to abide by the government's decision to close churches as one of the ways to guard against the spread of the Coronavirus. We shall use available technology to reach them.''

On Sunday the archbishop conducted prayers from his residence with members of his family on live TV.

In his sermon the Archbishop, "It has been a long time since people prayed from their homes. I urge all of you praying from your homes to pray to God that he brings the Coronavirus to an end."

On his Twitter page, Archbishop Kaziimba said he had been recording a daily devotional for his social media congregation, including the Church of Uganda's Facebook.'' He said it is already running.

The biggest Cathedral in the country, All Saints Cathedral, live streamed Church on the Church's social media including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The Cathedral's Canon Rebecca Nyegenye said that they will use all available opportunities to reach the believers.

"We are working hard to strengthen family worship and prayer. We are planning to send to our Christians the Church's Sunday bulletin in soft copy."

One of the Christians who followed Archbishop Kaziimba conducting mass on television, Samuel Kato said, "With members of my family, I followed the Archbishop conducting the mass on television, I felt as if I was in Church. My children also liked it.''

