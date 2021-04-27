UGANDA: Former Anglican Archbishop Asked to Pay Damages or be Sued over Adultery

The Rev. Tugumehabwe through his lawyers, Erasmus Nabimanya Bikanga and company advocates, said it is their intention to sue, notice whereas he was wedded with Tukamuhabwe in December 2018, when he has found that the love affair between his wife and the former Archbishop produced two children and that he encouraged her to seek a divorce which is against church values.

"It has also come to our client's knowledge that you encouraged, advised and ensured that our client's wife petitions for divorce. We have also recently learnt from various media platforms that you admitted to having committed an offence of adultery with our client's wife. In addition, we have overwhelming video and audio evidence in proof the same," the lawyers say.

The lawyers insisted that the recent admission by Ntagali that he eloped with a married woman is evidence enough to pin him in the pending court case and that in order to avoid being embarrassed in court he should pay for damages.

"Your unbecoming, sinful and unlawful conducts have occasioned our client general damages to loss of dignity, marriage break down, stress, trauma, embarrassment, loss of privacy, loss of his job as a lecturer at Bishop Barham University college and minimal chances to rise in the clergy ranks," the lawyers said.

Apart from the 500 million shillings for damages, 30 million shillings were added for costs incurred in the divorce case currently ongoing in court. The Rev. Tugumehabwe also demands a formal apology from Ntagali.

"Should you fail to comply with the above demands made, within a period of 14 days from the date of receipt of this notice, we will drag you into court at your own cost, detriment, further embarrassment, and peril," the lawyers say.

Ntagali recently publicly asked for forgiveness saying he was tempted by the devil to commit the sin just like any other human being.

The Rev. Christopher has been blamed by some Anglican Christians for not behaving as a true Christian and a priest. They said he should have forgiven the former Archbishop since he confessed publicly.

"If a priest cannot forgive a fellow Christian, then what of us lay people whom they always preach to forgive one another,'' said James Okello a lay leader at Saint Paul's Church in Kampala.

