UGANDA: Fighting for leadership in the Church condemned

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African correspondent

www.viretueonline.org

December 19, 2023

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has condemned the spirit of fighting for leadership positions in the Church with the view of obtaining material gains.

He made the remarks at his residence in Namirembe while delivering his Christmas message to Ugandans.

Dr. Kaziimba said that Christians should not be like the worldly population who have a perspective that when a leader from their community is elected into leadership they will be saved from their challenges.