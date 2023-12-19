- Home
UGANDA: Fighting for leadership in the Church condemned
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African correspondent
www.viretueonline.org
December 19, 2023
The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has condemned the spirit of fighting for leadership positions in the Church with the view of obtaining material gains.
He made the remarks at his residence in Namirembe while delivering his Christmas message to Ugandans.
Dr. Kaziimba said that Christians should not be like the worldly population who have a perspective that when a leader from their community is elected into leadership they will be saved from their challenges.
He noted that church leadership is a spiritual service not a position to acquire material gain as some think.
He urged church leaders and the believers to put their trust in God who can solve their problems but not man.
The archbishop's remarks follow an incident where Luwero diocese Christians went to court challenging the disqualification of Bishop elect, Kasana Semakula, over alleged adultery.
