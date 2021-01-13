UGANDA: Archbishop of Uganda suspends former Archbishop for Adultery - UPDATED

The Church of Uganda has approximately 13 million members, all of whom have “sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” as the Bible says in Romans 3.23. At the same time, the Church holds its leaders more accountable to the same standards we are all called to uphold.

Accordingly, I have informed retired Archbishop Ntagali that he is not permitted to function sacramentally, preach, or represent the Church of Uganda in any way until further notice.

I want to assure the Church of Uganda that this is a season of “Business Unusual.” We are committed to transparency as well as pastoral care for those who have been affected by this situation.

This is not a time for us to gossip. This is a time for repentance; a time for prayer; a time to examine our own sin and failings in humility; and a time to make all our relationships right before God.

Please pray for the spouses in both relationships, for repentance and healing in those who have committed adultery, and for justice and forgiveness to flow throughout our land.

Finally, I want to make it very clear that the Church of Uganda continues to uphold marriage as a lifelong, exclusive union between one man and one woman. Adultery is as immoral as homosexuality and we will not shy away from our commitment to this moral standard.

Likewise, if there are any church structures that have enabled such behaviour to be covered up, we are committed to identifying them and repenting of systems that protect abusers and harm victims. No one is above God’s law.

We call on all who have fallen short of this standard to go before the Lord in prayer and confess your sin, repent of your ways, and make restitution to those you have hurt.

“Almighty and most merciful Father, we have erred and strayed from your ways like lost sheep. We have followed too much the devices and desires of our own hearts. We have offended against your holy laws. We have left undone those things which we ought to have done, and we have done those things which we ought not to have done; and apart from your grace, there is no health in us. O Lord, have mercy upon us.” (Book of Common Prayer, Prayer of Confession)

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba

Archbishop Foley Beach Statement on Archbishop Stanley Ntagali (retired)

18th January 2021

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As many of you have heard, the Church of Uganda has just shared that their recently retired archbishop, Stanley Ntagali, has admitted to having an affair. Stanley is a brother in Christ with whom I have appreciated working beside in years past, and it grieves me profoundly to hear of this moral failure. It is my prayer before the Lord that he will continue down the path of repentance and that the Lord will comfort all those impacted by this sin.

I am deeply thankful for the integrity with which Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba and the Ugandan House of Bishops have handled this matter. They have modeled godly leadership and discipline for all of us in the Gafcon movement. Please join me in keeping the whole Ugandan Church in your prayers:

O God, by your grace you have called the Anglican Church of Uganda to be a good and godly fellowship of faith. Bless their bishops, clergy, and all their people. Grant that your Word may be truly preached and truly heard, your Sacraments faithfully administered and faithfully received. By your Spirit, fashion our lives according to the example of your Son, and grant that we may show the power of your love to all among whom we live; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. (ACNA BCP 2019, pg. 647)

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach, Chair

Gafcon Primates Council