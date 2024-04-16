UGANDA: Anglican Church Bishop Denounces Reformed Anglican Church

Bishop Akanjuna said this during a press conference at his residence of his Diocesan headquarters on Rugarama Hill in the northern division of Kabale Municipality.

This declaration comes amidst rumors circulating suggesting a potential collaboration or association, which prompted the Bishop to provide clarity on the matter and assert the autonomy of the Diocese of Kigezi within the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Akanjuna addressed the growing speculation surrounding any affiliations with the Reformed Anglican Church, stating firmly that the Diocese of Kigezi and others in the country maintain no ties or recognition of the Reformed Anglican denomination.

Bishop Akanjuna said that whereas the government of Uganda grants freedom of worship to every Ugandan, it's important to recognize that despite appearances, the Reformed Anglican Church is a different entity from the Church of Uganda. He expressed openness to welcoming back with open arms those in the Reformed Anglican Church to the Church of Uganda.

The remarks follow the establishment of a Reformed Anglican Church congregation in Nyakiharo -- Mwanjari in the southern division of Kabale Municipality.

Recently the Most Reverend Prof. Jonathan Kyangasha, Archbishop of the Reformed Anglican Church, inaugurated the Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry. He ordained and installed Rev Spencer Byamukama, a former lay reader in the Church of Uganda, Diocese of Kigezi, as its Vicar.