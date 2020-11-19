Two TEC Bishops say Report Misrepresents the actions of General Convention regarding B012 in Bishop Love Hearing

November 19, 2020

Dear Friends in Christ:

We, the Bishops of Long Island and Pittsburgh, have now read, marked, learned and inwardly digested the report of the Hearing Panel in the case of the Bishop of Albany, subtitled Decision of the Hearing Panel on Cross-Motions for Summary Judgment. While it is clear to us that the panel reached an appropriate decision, it is also clear that the report misrepresents the actions of General Convention regarding B012 in two important particulars. We believe these to be honest mistakes. The case was complex and the burden on the panel enormous. However, since the hearing panel's interpretation of B012 has been referenced in previous discussions, and since we were co-sponsors of the original B012, and were intimately engaged in its evolution throughout the Convention, we feel it necessary to set the record straight.

The first error is obvious. In its initial summary, the report describes B012 as properly constituted and passed as an authorized revision to the BCP as expressly provided for in Constitution Article X (b). (Report, p.3). B012 did not revise the Prayer Book. B012 merely set the terms for the trial use of the liturgies in question as specified in Article 10. Indeed, later in its report, the Panel concludes that Resolution B012 was properly passed as a proposed revision to the BCP. (Report, p.41). This is correct. The wording of the summary should be understood in the light of the later wording, that B012 established a proposed revision, not a revision per se."