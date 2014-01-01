jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Truth and tradition: Bishop Mouneer Hanna Anis and the ongoing construction of Egyptian Anglican Orthodoxy
Truth and tradition: Bishop Mouneer Hanna Anis and the ongoing construction of Egyptian Anglican Orthodoxy

Truth and tradition: Bishop Mouneer Hanna Anis and the ongoing construction of Egyptian Anglican Orthodoxy

Richard Gauvain Department of Political Science, British University in Egypt, Cairo, Egypt

ABSTRACT This article explores Bishop Mouneer Hanna Anis' role in the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA). Noting how Anis draws legitimacy from his position as the first Anglican Archbishop of the newly created Province of Alexandria, it examines his highlighting of the importance of North Africa, especially Egypt, in addressing contemporary challenges within the Global South. The article reflects on the innovative nature of Anis' strategies in constructing a new narrative of Egyptian Anglican Orthodoxy. It describes Anis' use of Thomas Oden's historical analysis of the importance of early African contexts on the shaping of mature Christian tradition. And it notes the emphasis Anis places on Athanasius of Alexandria in constructing his narrative. By introducing several of Anis' recent publications, the article also draws attention to key discussions (and disagreements) on the nature of the relationship between scripture and tradition within contemporary Global South settings.

TO READ MORE CLICK HERE: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1474225X.2024.2335124

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org