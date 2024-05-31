Trinity School for Ministry now Trinity Anglican Seminary

We continue to be guided by this same vision and mission, but our new name better reflects the broadening scope of our work in the 21st century. Whereas Trinity Episcopal School for Ministry was founded to help renew biblically faithful Anglicanism within The Episcopal Church, we are now fully committed to forming leaders who are working for renewal and realignment of the Anglican Church on a global scale. Our new name reflects Trinity's long-standing commitment to see Anglicanism flourish here in North America and around the world.

Over the past two years, I have received tremendous support and goodwill from members of the college of bishops. Please know that I am personally grateful and that Trinity Anglican Seminary is entirely committed to serving you and all of God's faithful who are being "built up as a spiritual house, to be a holy priesthood, to offer spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ" (1 Peter 2:5).

Thank you for your leadership of the ACNA for Christ and His coming Kingdom.

