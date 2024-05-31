- Home
Trinity School for Ministry now Trinity Anglican Seminary
PRESS RELEASE
May 31, 2024
Greetings from Ambridge, PA. I'm writing to let you know of an important development in the life of Trinity Seminary. After many years of discussion and planning, we have officially changed our name from Trinity School for Ministry to Trinity Anglican Seminary.
This change does not suggest a break from the past or a new mission. As always, we are...an evangelical seminary in the Anglican tradition. In this fractured world, we desire to be a global center for Christian formation, producing outstanding leaders who can plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ. To this end we are forming Christian leaders for mission.
We continue to be guided by this same vision and mission, but our new name better reflects the broadening scope of our work in the 21st century. Whereas Trinity Episcopal School for Ministry was founded to help renew biblically faithful Anglicanism within The Episcopal Church, we are now fully committed to forming leaders who are working for renewal and realignment of the Anglican Church on a global scale. Our new name reflects Trinity's long-standing commitment to see Anglicanism flourish here in North America and around the world.
Over the past two years, I have received tremendous support and goodwill from members of the college of bishops. Please know that I am personally grateful and that Trinity Anglican Seminary is entirely committed to serving you and all of God's faithful who are being "built up as a spiritual house, to be a holy priesthood, to offer spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ" (1 Peter 2:5).
Thank you for your leadership of the ACNA for Christ and His coming Kingdom.
Grace and Peace,
Bryan+
The Very Rev'd Cn. Bryan C. Hollon, PhD
Dean and President
Professor of Theology
Trinity School for Ministry
311 11th Street
Ambridge, PA 15003