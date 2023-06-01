THREE POPES?

Sixteenth century Protestants did not find the primacy-of-Peter anywhere in the Bible. Neither did they recognize a centralized authority that mixed biblical and extra-biblical teachings (magisterium) that would dictate what Christians are to believe.

The Bible, recently translated into their own languages, was their authority as God's uniquely inspired Word (sola Scriptura). And tradition was not a separate authority, but rather an accounting for the way the Bible was interpreted over time - as a helpful instrument to understand God's written Word.

The "father knows best" clericalism of Medieval Christianity, at least in theory, was changed by the Protestants to be more about the ministry of the Word. And Apostolic Succession was the succession of apostolic teaching (2 Tim 2:2) from the apostles to each succeeding generation, rather than an understanding of a tactile impartation of an indelible character (a special priestly grace, (Catholic Catechism, Sec.1548) traceable back to St. Peter.

Church leaders watch over the church as overseers, guard and teach the faith, preach the word, and preside over the administration of the sacraments are a blessing and an integral part of the Body of Christ as God provides that some will be apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers (Eph 4) who are separate in ministry by function rather than by status (1 Cor 12).

But clericalism in its various ugly forms is always manipulative, and always abusive. Putting "+" signs before or after a person's name doesn't make them more holy or any more like the Old Testament priests who functioned as intermediaries between God and his people. Priests and bishops are not the essence (esse) of the church, but for the well being (bene esse) of the church, and serve at the pleasure of God and the church as long as they serve in the ministry of the word.

