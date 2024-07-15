Thomas Dix Bowers - A Eulogy

Having been raised in Episcopal parishes, I was used to tepid sermons, indifferent liturgy and ministers more interested in their sinecures than in preaching the word of God. Tom changed that perception. When he preached, I thought that he was speaking to me personally. I can still recall the sermons he preached on the movie "Ordinary People," filmed in my home town, and the movie "Chariots of Fire," which he proclaimed the greatest ever. Describing the Scottish runner Eric Liddell's victory in the 1924 Olympics, Tom recounted how Liddell, the son of missionaries to China told his sports-skeptic sister: "I know that God made me, but he made me fast, and when I run, I feel His pleasure." I still cry when I repeat those lines.

In a sense, Tom changed my life. I was seeking fame and fortune in the Apple, but somehow God had a different plan for me. I understood that the homeless, who were populating the streets next to St. Bart's were me without the breaks I had received. I understood that our nation, blessed in so many ways with riches both material and spiritual, had much left to achieve. I understood that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, was also the God who despite all the reasons not to do so, still loved me.

I kept in touch with Tom in his retirement, calling him to read devotional essays which I had written, an effort in introspection I had begun nearly 40 years ago when I was worshiping at St. Bart's. We loved those times over the phone. I last spoke to him a week ago, and he expressed some premonition of the end. I called him on July 14 to wish him a happy Bastille Day and remind him that it was 100 years ago that Eric Liddell had won the 400 meter race in Paris, flailing his arms around the track like a man possessed. Tom too was possessed by a spirit, the spirit of the God who doesn't let a sparrow fall to the ground without knowing about it, the spirit of the God who created out of nothing the world which is falling apart, the spirit of the God who rose from the dead to usher all of us into eternal life in Him, which Tom so eloquently preached. Thomas Dix Bowers, RIP.