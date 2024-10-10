SUFFERNG AND PERSECUTION: RETHINKING CHURCH IN THE 21ST CENTURY

The result is an interesting patchwork of many different colours. Not only are the works reviewed different in nature and content, but the styles and expectations of the reviewers also vary. This leades to a mixture of biography, theological reflections, academic analysis, or an easy, direct style of writing. The chosen presentations and their reviews should, therefore, not necessarily be taken as being representative of the writings of their country, or as giving an overall picture of the situation in that country.

Suffering and persecution are situations which affect an increasing number of countries in today's world. As the various contributions show, this may include almost unthinkable physical torture which only the Lord Jesus Christ could enable a human body to endure, or the persecution may be more psychological resulting from social conditions or peer pressure. It is important for the church in one country to be aware of the conditions in other countries. Histories, cultures, social conventions, and legal requirements differ from place to place and it is easy for these to be shrugged off by outsiders who may not be willing or able to comprehend or appreciate the harsh reality of what is happening elsewhere.

It is to be hoped that this book will go some way to helping Christians to understand one another more deeply, and thereby also to realize the significance of what may be happening in their own country now, or what may well face them in the future if they do not open their eyes and ears today. Churches, colleges, groups, and individuals are strongly encouraged to read this significant and highly interesting book.

Bishop Ben Kwashi is the former Archbishop of the Nigerian Province of Jos. He has been a leading name in the Anglican realignment, attending both GAFCON II and GAFCON III. In 2019 Archbishop Kwashi succeeded Archbishop Peter Jensen, former archbishop of Sydney, as GAFCON's general secretary.