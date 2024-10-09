SCOTLAND: Church will not pursue bullying claims against bishop

Bishop Dyer always denied the allegations of bullying and previously claimed she had faced "significant bullying and harassment" since taking up the role in 2018.

Her suspension has now been lifted and, in a statement, she said she believed justice had been served.

In a document outlining his reasons for the decision, Paul Reid KC said: "It has become apparent that the prospect of giving evidence, and in particular facing cross-examination in a public forum, is a source of anxiety for a number of potential witnesses."

The lawyer added: "Given the already difficult situation in the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney, a public trial very materially risks, whatever its outcome, of making an already difficult situation worse."

In a statement, Bishop Dyer said she was extremely pleased with the decision "after such a long and trying time for everyone involved".

She said: "Justice has been served and I am looking forward to resuming the full range of my duties in the service of my diocese in the days and weeks ahead.

"My legal team had full confidence that none of the allegations would have withstood examination by a fair and impartial tribunal.

"That said, it is clearly far better for the wider church that resolution of this matter could be achieved without the need for any further hearing and I am delighted with this outcome."

Bishop Mark Strange, primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, said: "This has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved, and I recognise that the outcome will be welcomed by some but will disappoint others."

In April, it was revealed that a charity watchdog was reviewing new allegations that Bishop Dyer had submitted five sets of "misleading and untrue" accounts of the Episcopal Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney (EDAO).

However Bishop Dyer "emphatically" denied the claims.

