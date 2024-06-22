Steve Wood Elected the Third Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America

The archbishop convenes the meetings of the Provincial Assembly, Provincial Council and College of Bishops, represents the Province in the Councils of the Church, serves as chairman of the Executive Committee (board) of the Church, serves as the President of the Anglican Relief and Development Fund, and undertakes other duties as prescribed by the Canons of the Church. He serves a five-year term and can serve a maximum of two terms.

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach is completing his second term and tenth year as archbishop, after having been elected by the College in 2014 at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. After transferring authority to Archbishop-elect Wood, Beach will take a sabbatical before continuing as bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the South.

Beach is looking forward to the future of the Province, commenting, "Bishop Wood is an incredible leader and the ACNA is going to be blessed in this next season of our life together."

The conclave kicks off a week of Provincial leadership gatherings and will be followed by meetings of the Executive Committee, Provincial Council, and Provincial Assembly. In addition to the business meetings, Provincial Assembly will include a mission conference for over 900 attendees that will include worship, plenary speakers, breakout sessions, and fellowship. A banquet celebrating the ministry and leadership of Beach will be held Thursday evening.

Wood will spend the week accompanying Beach in the various meetings to become acclimated to the role before taking over for him at the close of the week. On being elected, Wood said, "Who expects to be elected the archbishop of the Province? It is overwhelming, humbling, and I am in need of God's grace and mercy. I will endeavor to be faithful to the people of the ACNA and serve them to the best of my abilities. Please pray for me, my family, my parish, and my diocese."

Authority will be transferred from Beach to Wood at the closing Eucharist of the Provincial Assembly which will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024.