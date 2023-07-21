STATEMENT FROM THE PRAYER BOOK SOCIETY ON PRAYERS OF LOVE AND FAITH

July 21, 2023

The following letter was addressed to the College of Bishops regarding the proposed liturgical resources, "Prayers of Love and Faith"

The Prayer Book Society holds no formal stance on the proposed liturgical resources, "Prayers of Love and Faith".

The Society is a single-issue organisation which unites a wide range of people who cherish the Book of Common Prayer and its use in today's Church.