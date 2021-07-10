Statement on the former Bishop of Port Moresby

Press Release

July 10, 2021

From the Archbishop of Papua New Guinea, the Most Rev Allan Migi.

This is a very sad moment in the history of the Anglican Church in Papua New Guinea and especially the Diocese of Port Moresby.

In November last year 2018 there was a petition by the Port Moresby Diocesan Clergy and Laity for the Port Moresby Diocesan Bishop to step down with nine allegations against him.