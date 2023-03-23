Statement by the Bishops of the Province of Chile regarding the Church of England's decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples

"Therefore a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will be one flesh". (Gn.2:24; Mt. 19:5, Eph. 5:31)

The College of Bishops of the Province of Chile rejects the decision of the Synod of the Church of England to allow the blessing of same-sex couples. Among several reasons, the following stand out:

1. This is a practice contrary to what is established by the Word of God. God- ordained marriage is between a man and a woman who are biologically and genetically so.

2. Although the Church of England argues that it is not a marriage but only a blessing, the essence is the same and it does not change. Saying this is belittling or diminishing the true effect of a blessing bestowed in the name of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

3. We perceive as most probable that this "blessing" is the first step of several to finally approve the marriage of same-sex couples and at the end, the freedom of conscience that is argued so much for those who disagree and do not want to do so will no longer be respected. Ultimately, it will be mandatory for all clergy, and no one will be ordained unless they agree in writing to practice it and those who disagree will be excommunicated from the church. We have already seen and experienced this very closely with The Episcopal Church of the USA (TEC).