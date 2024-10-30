My Experience at Lausanne 4 in Seoul (22nd to 28th September 2024)

Two pivotal documents emerged from Lausanne 4 - The State of the Great Commission Report and the Seoul Statement. The State of the Great Commission Report posed ten critical questions for the global Church to consider as it looks toward 2050.

Topics included polycentric Christianity, the digital age and artificial intelligence, the essence of humanity, the aging population, issues of freedom and justice, and the growth of Christianity in the Majority World. The Report highlighted 25 pressing issues that were discussed at the Lausanne Congress during the collaboration sessions.

The Seoul Statement, created by the Lausanne Theological Working Group, built upon previous Lausanne documents-- the 1974 Lausanne Covenant, the 1989 Manila Manifesto, and the 2010 Cape Town Commitment. It identified seven key areas for collaboration within the global Church to achieve the Great Commission, including the Gospel, the Bible, the Church, humanity, discipleship, technology, and the "family of nations," particularly concerning those in conflict zones. The Statement expressed regret that over the past 50 years since the first Lausanne in 1974, the global Church had not sufficiently equipped new believers with a biblical worldview.

Together, these documents issue a powerful call to the global body of Christ, urging a renewed commitment to the Gospel's centrality and a faithful engagement with Scripture. They inspire a collective effort toward fulfilling the Great Commission through intentional evangelism, which is the very heartbeat that empowers us to proclaim and embody our Lord Jesus Christ.

My experience at Lausanne was incredibly positive, allowing me to witness the beauty of the global body of Christ as we worshipped, and engaged with one another despite our differences and imperfections. What united us was our shared desire to declare and display Christ together.

Lausanne 4 reignited a fresh passion within me to play my part in the fulfilment of the Great Commission and see the Body of Christ actively proclaiming and displaying Christ to the world. While I have much to share about my time at Lausanne 4, two key aspects stood out to me and have inspired me to keep the mission fire alive within me: the power of collaboration in fulfilling the Great Commission and the complexities of the global Church.

Rather than remaining on the sidelines, I want to actively participate in realizing the Lausanne movement's vision. It was this vision that initially drew me to missions--the rallying cry from Lausanne in 1974: "the whole Church taking the whole Gospel to the whole world."

2. The Power of Collaboration in fulfilling the Great Commission

At Lausanne 4, I was struck by the incredible strength of collaboration and how it brings the global church together in pursuit of the Great Commission. Throughout my formal and informal conversations with individuals from diverse backgrounds around the world, there was a shared passion for working in unity and purpose to stay focused on this mission of God. Our diversity crossed cultural, gender, socio-economic, theological, and professional realms, whether in church, mission, or the marketplace.

While this concept of collaboration is not new to me, it served as a powerful reminder that we must dismantle the barriers that divide us in order to work together effectively. The discussions and stories shared at Lausanne highlighted the significant work still needed to spread the gospel to all nations and ethnicities.

One of the standout moments of the week was participating in two collaboration sessions, each attended by dozens of participants. In the Workplace Track, I collaborated with an American, an Egyptian, two Africans, and a Brazilian to explore how urbanization has transformed the marketplace into a vital mission field.

We brainstormed ideas and strategies to cultivate disciple-makers in our workplaces and communities. I also took part in the People on the Move (migrant) Collaboration where my discussion table included individuals from India, the U.S., Korea, Japan, and Africa. Together, we developed a mission action plan that was submitted to Lausanne, who will then collate all these ideas with those submitted from other tables.

Both sessions were invigorating, as we exchanged insights and experiences, leading to outcomes that we could not have achieved individually. The importance of collaboration extends beyond just completing the Great Commission. It was deeply moving to hear church leaders share the challenges they face in living out the gospel amid difficult social, cultural, and religious contexts. One poignant story was that of "Ruby," a survivor of sex trafficking, who illustrated that modern slavery often manifests as debt and financial exploitation. Our discussions that evening centered on "Lessons from the Global Church Reconciliation -- The Church's Responsibility in Areas of Brokenness."

I had the privilege of engaging with Dr. Celestin Musekura at the discussion table I was on during the plenary sessions which included a Singaporean, Indian, Hungarian and Paraguayan. Dr Musekura, a Rwandan-born leader who founded the African Leadership and Reconciliation Ministries (ALARM) in response to the Rwandan genocide, emphasized that forgiveness must extend beyond individuals to encompass ethnic communities and nations, and that a united body of Christ can play a crucial role in fostering peace and healing.

Ruth Padilla DeBorst also addressed critical issues such as wealth inequality, poverty, injustice, the gender pay gap, and church-related abuses, underscoring the need for the global Body of Christ to unite against oppression. A key takeaway from Lausanne 4 was the need to rethink how we approach collaboration. Some participants expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of genuine collaboration, feeling that discussions were overly controlled and predetermined, which stifled true engagement.

Many felt as though they were presented with a pre-prepared collaborative dish rather than being invited to contribute their own ingredients to the mix. Their feeling was that true collaboration should begin in the "kitchen," where everyone can bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table, fostering an environment of creativity and innovation. This approach ensures that all voices are heard and that the resulting action plans are developed collectively. While I understand the frustrations expressed, I also recognize the time constraints of the Congress.

My takeaway is clear: in any collaboration I engage in, I must ensure it empowers everyone involved to contribute meaningfully.

3. The Complexities of the Global Church

Lausanne 4 highlighted that the beauty of diversity also showcases the complexity of the body of Christ as it unites from various parts of the world. This complexity is evident in how our differing perspectives can lead to conflicts.

Since its inception in 1974, the Lausanne movement has navigated through various challenges, and the recent congress sparked differing opinions, underscoring a crucial point: collaboration among evangelicals often involves navigating conflict due to our diverse backgrounds and experiences. Rather than retreating from the Lausanne movement's efforts to unite the global church, we should embrace this complexity and work through it to achieve unity and fulfil the Great Commission.

While it may seem idealistic to believe that we can find common ground amid diverse viewpoints, Jesus' prayer for unity serves as a reminder that it is indeed possible for us, as His followers, to maintain this unity despite our differences. I was deeply moved by the sight of individuals from around the world, each with their own stories of brokenness and healing through the gospel, coming together in worship led by the Gettys and the Korean band Isaiah 6tyOne. Although we could have included worship bands and presenters from various regions, the experience of worshiping alongside such a diverse group brought me to tears, offering a glimpse of what the "communion of saints" could be.

This beautifully complex body of Christ is cherished by God who views us as a "radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or other blemish, holy and blameless" (Ephesians 5:27), clothed in the righteousness of Christ. Another poignant aspect of the gathering was witnessing individuals donning traditional attire from their respective countries, showcasing the rich tapestry of cultures within the church.

Our differences contribute to the glorious complexity of the Church, which God uses to reveal His masterpiece, the Bride of Christ, to the world. During our plenary sessions, we explored themes from the book of Acts, reflecting on how the early church faced its own set of challenges and tensions. It is not surprising that, 2,000 years later, we continue to encounter disagreements and conflicts as we strive to fulfil the Great Commission and welcome disciples from diverse nations. The church is continually discerning how to remain faithful to the unchanging Word of God amidst the evolving landscape of the global church. When the Seoul Statement was initially released, it faced some scrutiny, particularly regarding a paragraph addressing the church's shortcomings towards Christians experiencing same-sex attraction.

This section was revised to remove the suggestion that these failures stemmed from ignorance. Furthermore, Ruth Padilla DeBorst's remarks on social justice, particularly concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict, sparked discomfort among some participants, leading to complaints. In response, the organizers issued an apology, deeming her comments inappropriate. What began as a relatively unnoticed issue escalated into a more prominent conflict, generating a wide range of opinions.

On the final day, Lausanne sent out another email, emphasizing the meaningful conversations that had taken place and reaffirming the movement's commitment to welcoming and engaging with diverse voices within the global Church. Padilla also offered an apology, clarifying her intentions and acknowledging the challenges of addressing such a vast topic in a brief presentation.

4. A Call to Collaborative Action

In his opening address at Lausanne 4, Michael Oh, the Global Executive Director of the Lausanne Movement, highlighted the four dangerous words found in 1 Corinthians 12: "I don't need you." These words, whether expressed consciously or unconsciously, can create barriers between us and even with God. He reminded us that without God, we can accomplish nothing (John 15:5).

The phrase, "I don't need you" can mask underlying feelings and attitudes of competitiveness, independence, and isolation hindering our collaborative efforts to fulfil the Great Commission. Sadly, this mindset has been a significant factor contributing to our collective ineffectiveness as the Body of Christ in the fulfilment of the Great Commission. I wholeheartedly agree with Michael Oh's perspective.

During my 44 years of ministry experience, including 34 years in full-time service, I have observed that our focus as Christ-followers often shifts towards the survival, or growth of our local churches or Christian organizations. This can lead to a focus on personal agendas, resulting in parochialism and isolation. My experience at Lausanne 4 reaffirmed my recent calling to step away from pastoral ministry to concentrate on collaboration and networking, aimed at assisting the Body of Christ in fulfilling the Great Commission. Early in the Congress, I felt that God was saying that the collaborative work I am engaged in with mission organizations in New Zealand to reach migrants was only the beginning. He had other plans of collaboration for me.

As the Congress progressed, I had the opportunity to connect with others who shared similar visions and plans that God had placed on our hearts. On the final day of the Congress, we were invited to take joint action by signing the "Collaborative Action Commitment."

This commitment reflects our collective intention to respond to the Great Commission by addressing gaps and seizing opportunities, fostering relationships and unity among leaders, eliminating duplication and silos by celebrating one another, and collaboratively tackling the challenges facing the global church.

A poignant moment of reconciliation and collaboration was marked by a communion service led by two leaders from Korea and Japan. As Lausanne 4 concluded, delegates were left with the important task of reflecting on the emotionally charged experiences of the week and determining how to honour the commitments made, particularly if they signed the Commitment. This involves taking actionable steps towards collaboration and developing plans to expedite the fulfilment of the Great Commission.

5. Conclusion In reflecting on my experience at Lausanne 4, I feel deeply humbled that God brought me to Seoul for this gathering. I am inspired and encouraged by the belief that God has in me, and my potential, to contribute meaningfully to the Great Commission.

Personally, I believe that in order to mobilize the entire church to share the whole gospel with the world, collaboration among God's people is a necessity. Lausanne effectively facilitated this by recognizing, inviting, and connecting participants from around the globe to explore ways to "accelerate mission," with the goal of completing this work by 2050.

As part of my commitment to collaborative action, I aim to use my networking skills to address the gaps hindering the church's effective fulfilment of the Great Commission in the Asia Pacific region.

As a result of meeting like-minded people at Lausanne, I am now involved in two regional collaborative efforts. They are the Trans-Tasman Migrant Mission Collaboration, which seeks to unite efforts to reach migrants to New Zealand and Australia through resource sharing, networking, and mutual encouragement.

Additionally, I am part of the Pacific Mission Collaboration, focusing on supporting churches and missions in the Pacific regions of Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia to equip and mobilize a mission force from the Pacific.

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the Korean Church. As our hosts, they exemplified selfless service and love, leaving a lasting impression on me. Korea's rich history of revival was beautifully showcased during the Congress, highlighting the spiritual journey of the Korean church. May God continue to bless the Korean Church and the Lausanne 4 Congress.

Reverend Chris Ponniah is an evangelical Anglican minister who was ordained by the Diocese of Singapore. He has served in pastoral roles across Singapore, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. In February of this year, he transitioned from full-time pastoral ministry to concentrate on promoting mission and discipleship among migrant communities and in the workplace. He is married to Joy and has three children and two grandchildren.