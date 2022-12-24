Spotlight on Episcopal Abuse: Haitian Director of Operations Vundla Sikhumbuzo

By Anglican Watch

December 24, 2022

Vundla Sikhumbuzo, appointed by Episcopal Church authorities in 2011 to help bring order to the church's business operations in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, is accused of attacking his wife with acid in 2018. Yet his association with the church and its business operations continued for at least another 2 years after his alleged attack.

Multiple complaints to civil authorities about this attack on his wife were ignored, until apparent intervention by Chadian authorities resulted in the couple's divorce in 2018. Shortly afterwards, Sikhumbuzo was removed from his role as director of operations.

But the story doesn't end there. In 2020, the church hired Sikhumbuzo to assist in getting a truck purchased in Keyser WV through customs. Officials discovered the truck was loaded with weapons and other contraband, and have been looking for Sihhumbuzo ever since.