SOUTH CAROLINA: TEC Diocese Loses Appeal, Court Dismisses Suit against Church Insurance Company for paying claims of Bp. Lawrence's Parishes
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
June 2, 2021
The TEC Diocese of South Carolina SC got slapped down by the 4th Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for its suit against the against the Church Insurance Co of Vt for paying claims to parishes that belong to Bishop Mark Lawrence.
The TEC diocese lost yet again in its efforts to take back the properties they say belong to them.
"The TEC SC was mad because the insurance company paid some of Bishop Mark Lawrence's diocese litigation costs and sued its own insurance company for aiding the orthodox. The Court in effect said that the TEC diocese had no right to complain," a source told VOL.
"Plaintiff Episcopal Church in South Carolina is embroiled in litigation with its former bishop and his adherents. It filed this action against its own insurer--the Church Insurance Company of Vermont--after discovering that the company had reimbursed its adversaries' defense costs. The district court dismissed the complaint for lack of standing. We agree with that assessment and affirm."
"In sum, the Associated Diocese lacks standing to pursue any of its four claims against the Church Insurance Company. The judgment of the district court is therefore AFFIRMED."
You can see the complaint here: https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/opinions/201143.P.pdf