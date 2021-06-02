"The TEC SC was mad because the insurance company paid some of Bishop Mark Lawrence's diocese litigation costs and sued its own insurance company for aiding the orthodox. The Court in effect said that the TEC diocese had no right to complain," a source told VOL.

"Plaintiff Episcopal Church in South Carolina is embroiled in litigation with its former bishop and his adherents. It filed this action against its own insurer--the Church Insurance Company of Vermont--after discovering that the company had reimbursed its adversaries' defense costs. The district court dismissed the complaint for lack of standing. We agree with that assessment and affirm."

"In sum, the Associated Diocese lacks standing to pursue any of its four claims against the Church Insurance Company. The judgment of the district court is therefore AFFIRMED."

You can see the complaint here: https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/opinions/201143.P.pdf