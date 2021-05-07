SEWANEE: University of South tops UTK in drinking charges in TBI report

Among the report's findings were that The University of the South in Sewanee had 177 liquor law violations or 66.1 per each 1,000 students while The University of Tennessee at Knoxville had 70 or 2 per 1,000 students. Middle Tennessee State University had 10 for 2019.

Middle Tennessee State University with a population listed for 2019 as 24,024 had 99 narcotic violations total, 73 reports of theft, 37 assaults and five forcible sex offices including three rapes. Of those five, one was cleared.

Motlow State Community College reports only one burglary and two thefts.

Area technical colleges and the University of Tennessee Space Institute had no offences listed.

Tennessee Tech University had 16 assaults, 55 thefts and 19 drug offences, while Trevecca had two drug offences, three alcohol and 10 thefts.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga had a moderate 60 liquor violations, 169 drug charges, 37 assaults and three sexual offences.

There was one homicide in 2019 at Austin Peay State University and it was cleared.

Statewide, crime reported by Tennessee's colleges and universities decreased by 33.5% from 2019 to 2020 and decreased overall by 40.6% since 2017.

Offenses categorized as "Larceny/Theft" made up 26.3% of all reported offenses in 2020.

The number of Burglaries increased by 11.2%, from 125 in 2019 to 139 in 2020.

The overall category of "Sex Offenses-Non-Consensual" decreased by 34.2% in 2020.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

FOOTNOTE: Sewanee is the Episcopal Church's only university.