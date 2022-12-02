- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Sewanee-University of the South ranked one of the worst colleges in the US
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
December 2, 2022
One of the worst colleges in the US to study at is Sewanee-University of the South, according to the Herald Weekly. In a study titled, The Worst Schools in the U.S: You've Been Warned, the Episcopal University was ranked 18th.
The report said if money is of any concern to you, save it and find yourself a school with a better ROI. Sewanee charges an average of over $54,000, but the median salary only ends up being around $45,500, and that's 10 years after entry.
"If you've got deep pockets, however, you could definitely do worse than this school which has a graduation rate of 79%."
Sewanee is the Episcopal Church's only university and is highly thought of by Episcopalians many of whose alumni includes Bishop Gene Robinson and historian Jon Meacham.
The University of the South, is a private Episcopal liberal arts college and is owned by 28 southern dioceses of the Episcopal Church, and its School of Theology is an official seminary of the church. As of 2021 it had an endowment of $519.1 million.
It is very pro-gay. You can read the first of my three-part series here: https://virtueonline.org/sewanee-university-regrettably-succumbs-post-modernism-and-pansexuality-pti
In Nov. of 2021 University Alumni called for the revocation of political pundit Eric Metaxas' Honorary Degree, citing vitriol and bigotry of his beliefs. His accusers say he sowed dangerous misinformation about vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic contributing to the tragic deaths of more than half a million Americans. He also openly rallied support for the January 6th insurrectionists, they said.
They accused him of being a purveyor of conspiracy theories. The university wanted the honorary degree revoked, because it says Metaxas is a leading figure of the Christian right, with a long history of making homophobic, racist, and otherwise bigoted comments.
You can read it here: https://virtueonline.org/sewanee-university-alumnus-calls-revocation-metaxas-honorary-degree
END