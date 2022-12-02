Sewanee-University of the South ranked one of the worst colleges in the US

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

December 2, 2022

One of the worst colleges in the US to study at is Sewanee-University of the South, according to the Herald Weekly. In a study titled, The Worst Schools in the U.S: You've Been Warned, the Episcopal University was ranked 18th.

The report said if money is of any concern to you, save it and find yourself a school with a better ROI. Sewanee charges an average of over $54,000, but the median salary only ends up being around $45,500, and that's 10 years after entry.

"If you've got deep pockets, however, you could definitely do worse than this school which has a graduation rate of 79%."