The water of baptism of course dries off (if it isn't blotted), and the oil of chrism doesn't survive the next bath or shower. How then to tell whether a person has been baptized; has renounced the world, the flesh, and the devil; and has promised to follow Christ as his Savior and Lord? No external markings, no contemporaneous professions, perhaps no sealed document to attest to the new Christian's faith.

Jesus wasn't much on the sealed documents of His faith. The scroll of Isaiah, unrolled in the Galilean temple (Luke 4:16-20), was "fulfilled" in the assembly's hearing. At least twice Jesus healed on the Sabbath (Mark 3: 1-6; Luke 6:6-7; Luke 13: 10-17). His death on a cross defied the curse the Psalmist prescribed for those who die on a tree (Psalm 22: 6-7; Deut. 21:23; Gal. 3: 13).

We who are baptized are of course Christ's documents. We are the ones who attest to His saving grace. We are the ones who swear that He is Lord. We are the ones who witness His resurrection by following His sacrifice unto death. Sealed as Christ's own forever.

David Duggan is an attorney living in Chicago. He is a frequent contributor to Virtueonline