Scientists and theologians join forces for new Anglican Communion Science Commission

Scientists, theologians, and bishops from around the globe are being invited by the Anglican Communion's Secretary General, Dr Josiah Idowu-Fearon, to serve as Commissioners. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has asked Anglican Communion Primates to nominate a Bishop from their Church to serve as provincial representatives at conferences of the Commission.

Science will be a significant feature at the 2022 Lambeth Conference. Today, organisers have posted a series of videos, exploring the relationship between science and faith, on the Lambeth Conference website.

In an introductory video, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spoke of the importance of science, saying: "it is scientific advance that has lifted so many people out of poverty. It is scientific advance that has enabled the world to feed itself.

"It is widespread science that has enabled us to produce vaccines at a speed that even five years ago -- a year ago -- would have been thought unimaginable. It is science that has begun to give us a big picture of our place in the world. It is science that has driven our consciousness of the danger to the world from climate change -- and what we can do about it in the future.

"In all these things, it is science which has been a gift to human beings."