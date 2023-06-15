SAO PAULO: Two million in Brazil's March For Jesus Sao Paulo hosted the largest Christian gathering in Latin America. There was less political representation in this year's edition.

EVANGELICAL FOCUS

15 JUNE 2023

The 31st edition of the March for Jesus, an event organised by a range of evangelical churches and denominations in Brazil, gathered again on 8 June a huge crowd in Sao Paulo.

The event was born in the 1987 in London (UK) and has been held in Sao Paulo since 1993. It was included in Brazil's official calendar in 2009 by then President of the country, Lula da Silva, and is considered the largest of its kind in Latin America.

On this occasion, organisers said it was attended by nearly two million people, making it the largest evangelical gathering in the world.