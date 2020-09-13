Rwanda Anglican Archbishop Advises Anglicans on Marriage

He said to married couples, there should be commitment to each other until death parts them.

He highlighted that whereas love is important for marriage, deciding to stay married is a determination and should be more than a feeling since feelings come and go with circumstances.

"I say this from experience because even in my marriage, we have gone through some difficult times. I have been married for 36 years and everything I experience is not always rosy, but I am committed to the marriage regardless of what happens. We are committed to each other and when you have this nothing can tear you apart," the Archbishop shares.

Mbanda noted that one of the things that tears couples apart is dishonesty.

"If a man or woman lies to the other, it is a very difficult thing to repair until you open up, repent and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness is also key to marriage."

He encouraged couples to love each other unconditionally noting, however, that this kind of love can only come to us from God.

Mbanda is also against the mentality that some young people tend to carry into marriages, thinking that if it doesn't work, they can walk away.

He said that even relationships are hard. At times when someone makes you unhappy, some walk away because they don't have the patience of wanting to work things out, but this is because they have not committed yet.

"What you feel for someone when you first meet could change, but when your love is inspired by God and based on Christian values, your relationship can last."

END