RUCKUS OVER KENYAN APPOINTMENT OF WOMAN BISHOP

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

January 27, 2021

Six lay synod members in the Diocese of Bondo have filed a petition with the Kenyan Church's Archbishop, the Most Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit, objecting to the appointment of the Rev. Canon Emily Onyango's consecration. They allege that the appointment process "was unprocedural and in complete disregard" of canon and civil law, and that Bishop of Bondo David Kodia used "blackmail, threats, and intimidation" to secure Onyango's approval.

They said, "due process" was not followed and was a "violation of Article 12". Even though the bishop was told of the illegality of the event, he said there was no harm in rushing everything in one sitting.

The petitioners also claim that parishes in the dioceses could not afford to pay the new bishop, as contributions to the diocese by parishes are in arrears by 13 million Kenyan shillings (about $120,000), and some parish vicars have received no salaries in over a year.

They criticized the decision and said Bishop Onyango should go back to her teaching post at St. Paul's University. "If they can appoint someone then send her back where she came from then they do not need her services."