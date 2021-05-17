Resurrection and Heaven

We say in our creed that we believe "in the resurrection of the body," not just the spirit. We believe that God is going to do for the whole physical creation what he did for Jesus at Easter. In the meantime, all creation groans for release for its true and ultimate created purposes (Rom 8:19). We see glimpses of this when the prophets of old talk about a time in the future when the mountains will sing and the trees will clap their hands.

What this means should be obvious for those of us who wait Jesus' return: the beauty, grace, justice and love of this world will continue forever in their magnified forms in the New Jerusalem. And any effort on our part towards those ends here and now is participating in eternity. What we do in this world effects eternity! We are saved forever by grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone, not because of anything we do. But once we are reborn by the merits of Jesus Christ and "know" God for eternity ("This is eternal life..." John 17:3), we are invited into God's redemption story and into those things that will survive death: justice, mercy, beauty, and love.

I once heard Boston College philosophy professor Peter Kreeft describe "life after life after death" - life after heaven - life in the New Jerusalem. He asked us to imagine a baby inside her mother's womb for 9 months who knows nothing more than that limited reality. It never crosses her mind that there is anything else. It's a great life there, Dr. Kreeft suggested. All her needs are attended to, it's warm, and she is fed and taken care of. Then one day, all of a sudden, that baby is thrust into a whole new reality that is so much bigger and more glorious and colorful and filled with new excitements than could ever before be imagined. Dr. Kreeft said, "This is how it will be when we experience the ultimate reality that God has prepared for us." Our minds know (and we see) such limited reality here and now; but then we will know reality as God created it to be in all its beauty and glory.

We will share that glory! This makes this life and the partnerships we have with justice, love, mercy, and beauty so much more meaningful. Today.

