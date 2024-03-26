REFORMED ANGLICAN CHURCH INTRODUCED IN WESTERN UGANDA ARCHDEACONARY

In a momentous event, hundreds of Christians congregated to witness an inspiring introduction and ordination ceremony in Kigezi's main town Kabale for a Reformed Anglican Church ceremony.

The ceremony, presided over by the archbishop of the Reformed Anglican Church, The Most Rev. Prof Jonathan Kyangasha at a ceremony held at the Church Premises in Nyakiharo Mwanjari Kabale municipality.

The occasion saw the ordination of one deacon the Rev. Spencer Byamukama, a former lay reader in the Church of Uganda in the Diocese of Kigezi. Spencer Byamukama, was ordained and installed as the Vicar of Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry in Kabale District conferring on him priestly responsibilities as well welcoming Rev. Canon Stephen Magezi who was transferring services from Anglican Orthodox Church to the Reformed Anglican Church.

Rev. Byamukama's departure from the Church of Uganda stemmed from disagreements with the leadership of Kizinga Archdeaconry where he was serving as the lay reader within the Diocese of Kigezi, Kabale District. He cited harassment from the leaders at Kizinga Archdeaconry for his advocacy of Christian rights within the Church of Uganda as the reason for his transition to the Reformed Anglican Church.

During his sermon, the Rt. Rev. Onesmus Mutahinduka, Bishop of Kampala Diocese issued a powerful challenge to the newly ordained priests, urging them to embrace their roles as co-workers of Christ in their newly assigned positions, emphasizing that the ordination and commissioning were not mere rituals but a divine calling--a sacred assignment bestowed upon them by God.

On his side, The Most Rev. Prof Jonathan Kyangasha who is also the Bishop of Western Uganda diocese of the reformed Anglican Church entrusted Rev. Canon Stephen Magezi and Rev. Spencer Byamukama as the archdeacon and Vicar respectively of the Kigezi reformed Anglican Church archdeaconry that covers the six districts of Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Kanungu, Kisoro and Rukungiri, with the solemn task of taking up the mantle of their roles with dedication and responsibility.

During the inauguration Archbishop Jonathan Kyangasha of Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry, urged Christians to lend overwhelming support to ensure its growth, with the aspiration of eventually elevating it to a Diocese.

END